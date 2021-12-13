Earthquake, landslide and giant wave expected to hit Ireland in 2022 according to famous Almanac report





According to an old Irish calendar, an earthquake, landslide and giant wave are expected in Ireland next year.

Extreme weather events are among a number of wild predictions for 2022 in the annual Old Moore calendar, with massive droughts and snowfall expected over the country.

The historical Almanac has been making predictions for 258 years after it was founded by the Irish Merlin, Theophilus Moore, in 1764 and sells nearly 57,000 copies a year.

The annual calendar lists sets of current information, such as weather forecasts, tide tables, and frightening predictions of the future, with many prophecies appearing to come true.

Other forecasts for 2022 include Conor McGregor’s entry into politics, a second pandemic, and the nation’s housing prices skyrocketing.

Conor McGregor is expected to make his political debut in 2022 (Image: Splash News)

A female Tawisach is also on the cards for the next three years, according to the calendar, with the magazine’s internal psychic writing: “She’s preparing and arranging her alliances.”

And as for the destined political appearance of mixed martial arts artist McGregor, the psychiatrist wrote: “As for Conor McGregor, he will also enter politics strictly to test the status and why not? He wears the best of any politician.”

“It’s far from embarrassing to think of alternatives.”

In sports, the calendar predicted Dublin would win the All-Ireland Gaelic Football Final and reclaim Sam McGuire, while Limerick would win the gold medal in the throwing.

In rugby, France is expected to win the Six Nations and in tennis, Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka are expected to win the men’s and women’s titles at next year’s Australian Open.

Almanac predicted Dublin would win the All-Ireland Gaelic Football final and Limerick to win by throwing (Pictured: Dublin’s Kevin McManamon with Sam Maguire) (Photo: © INPHO/Oisin Keniry)

In the celebrity world, actress Rebel Wilson, 41, will announce she’s pregnant in 2022 according to the psychiatrist who accurately predicted Jennifer Lawrence’s pregnancy announcement last year.

But next year could bring marital problems for the controversial royal couple Harry and Meghan.

Harry wants to go back to tradition and Meghan wants to embrace American values. “They will be rocky roads all the way,” she wrote.

In the past, the calendar has been responsible for predicting many major global events from the coronavirus pandemic, global recession and Donald Trump’s loss of the White House.

However, prophecies are not always fulfilled. The calendar predicted Mayo was on the cusp of winning the All-Ireland Final in 2021, but it was Tyrone who got Sam McGuire.

What is expected for 2022 according to the psyche?

Earthquake, landslide and giant wave in Ireland

Other climatic disasters including drought and heavy snowfall

Female Tawi studying for the next three years

Conor McGregor’s political debut in 2022

second pandemic

Marital problems for the royal couple, Harry and Meghan

Home prices are on the increase

The return of terrorism to Europe

Rebel Wilson announces her pregnancy

Dublin wins All Ireland Gaelic Football Final

Limerick to win the All-Ireland Hurling Final

France to win the Six Nations Championship

Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka to win the Australian Open

