Earthquake Resistant Public Buildings – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | tourism





There can be no two views that the entire past year as well as most of this year have focused most of our priorities on combating the serious challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore, manpower mobility has been obtained particularly in relation to actual field duties. Negatively affected and restricted in various sectors. Therefore, there can be clarifications and justifications for some commitments of public interest which are largely unfulfilled with regard to the implementation of some vital measures where exposure to natural disasters is feared depending on the surveys conducted in this regard. However, when things have greatly eased up and things are back to normal in the day-to-day business, any postponement or postponement of actions to be taken in a time-bound manner may constitute an accidental approach, if not an outright willful obstinacy. Point, Jammu and Kashmir is a vast area known for earthquakes and has traps or basaltic rocks that make it highly vulnerable to earthquakes. Basically, in common parlance, the earth shakes due to the even adjustment of the rocks below the earth’s surface which we call earthquake. It should be noted that Jammu and Kashmir and even Ladakh both UTs fall into zones 4 and 5 and are “extremely severe” and “extremely intense” seismic zones according to studies by the Bureau of Indian Standards which grouped the country’s seismic zones into four categories. In this regard, if we recall the peculiarity in the design of houses and in the use of the type of building material, especially in the Kashmir Valley, it was primarily intended to reduce and mitigate the impact of the earthquake, if not completely remove it. In very rare cases, only a few of these buildings still exist bear witness to the fact that solutions “in their own way” were already in place to counteract the slightest impact of even a severe earthquake. Staying there, instead, is highlighted due to a combination of reasons such as the increase in the population and the coverage of more and more very limited open land with concrete bushes, thus, the nationwide program known as the National Seismic Risk Mitigation Program (NSRMP) becomes more relevant and Of great benefit in mitigating the effect of earthquake on buildings, provided that its provisions are followed and implemented. Therefore, under the said programme, vital public buildings in Utah in Jammu and Kashmir and in those other areas of the state so designated shall be ensured to be earthquake resistant. As the task involves gathering the required data and details required as per the implementation of this programme, it was reported that the procedural formalities in Jammu and Kashmir were already completed last year in March. After that, no further concrete steps have been taken to show that the program is being taken with the seriousness it deserves. How much time was required in this task, no one in UT is in a position to be exact, and therefore, the questions are whether or not the practice of checking seismology levels in specific areas of Jammu and Kashmir has been completed? What if these public buildings are identified which must be earthquake resistant? Has it been mapped out for the development of long-term planning and strategy to impact seismic retrofitting of buildings in UT, at least on paper? Has a blue print been drawn up in operation and in accordance with the implementation of earthquake management measures as stated in the NSRMP with a special focus on making new buildings and public buildings earthquake resistant? If some information in this regard has reportedly been shared with the National Disaster Management Authority regarding hundreds of existing buildings at risk in Utah, what other measures have been taken in this regard? Moreover, why else would vital issues like awareness, emergency response, preparedness and the like related to earthquake management appear to be not issues as nothing about them is shared with the public by the government. So the government and management should seriously treat this issue as a natural disaster like earthquake that strikes without any consideration of anything like when, where, how much and how long.

