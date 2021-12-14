The WHO is in dialogue with contributors to flexible voluntary funding





December 7, 2021 – The WHO today held a virtual dialogue with donors who are currently providing flexible voluntary contributions to the WHO. The aim of the exchange was to provide donors with information on how their flexible contributions to the WHO are used, to exchange views and seek ideas on donor reporting and visibility for those contributions, among others. Flexible funds are the lifeline for the work of the WHO. These are the catalytic means that enable all aspects of the work of the WHO, and thus its impact in countries and on people everywhere. In addition, the WHO can use these resources to respond quickly and agilely to key priorities and global health needs as they arise. Many Member States and other organizations provide voluntary flexible funding. They come in the form of contributions to the Basic Voluntary Contributions (CVCA), which are fully flexible funds, and as thematic voluntary funds (intended at a high level of the WHO program budget). The data presented at the meeting showed a positive trend in core voluntary contributions (CVC); in 2021. CVC reached a record $ 209 million, an increase of 291% over the previous year. The data also showed an exponential increase in thematic contributions, which rose from $ 14 million in 2017 to $ 247 million this year. “Thank you to all contributors for their real support and for the trust they show in the WHO by providing us with much-needed flexible funding through the CVC and thematic contributions,” said Leen Meulenbergs, WHO Director of Strategic Engagement. “We are committed to addressing your concerns, helping you continue to provide flexible funding and exploring how you can help us convince other donors to follow this path.” A presentation on the positive impact of flexible financing on WHO results was held at the meeting. Flexible contributions have enabled progress towards better access to high-quality basic health services; stronger country capacity in data and innovation; faster detection and response to health emergencies; and better access to basic medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and primary care devices, among many other achievements. The flexible nature of the Emergency Contingency Fund has also been mentioned as a change in the game and remains an important pillar enabling the World Health Organization’s health emergency program. Donors contribute to the CFE because they know that fast, flexible funding in response to health emergencies saves lives and reduces costs. The WHO is extremely grateful for the support of the following contributors, who provided the WHO with CVCA and / or thematic voluntary funding for the biennium 2020-2021: Australia, Belgium, Denmark, European Commission, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. See all CVCA collaborators for 2020-2021: https://open.who.int/2020-21/contributors/overview/cvc See all thematic contributors for 2020-2021: https://open.who.int/2020-21/contributors/overview/vct See the Annual Report of the Emergency Fund for 2020: https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/WHO-WHE-2021.06

