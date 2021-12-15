News validation: Old video, photo shared like the earthquake in Indonesia





On December 14, an undersea earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia, triggering a tsunami warning. Terrified netizens took to social media, posting videos and photos of the earthquakes, claiming they were from the earthquakes in Indonesia.

One of these videos posted on Twitter shows photos taken inside a house that is shaking violently.

Another image of rescue workers walking next to a destroyed building was also circulated on social media with the same claim.

India Today’s Anti-Counterfeiting War Room (AFWA) has found the above allegations to be misleading. While the viral video was filmed in Alaska in November 2018, the photo was taken in January 2021 when an earthquake struck Indonesia’s West Sulawesi province.

Viral posts are archived here, here, and here.

viral video

With the help of the InVID tool and reverse image search, we found that the viral video was previously shared with different claims. In August 2021, it was shared as the Haiti earthquake.

The same video was also circulating in 2018, with users saying it was from Alaska.

We found that the original video was tweeted by James Easton in December 2018. While the viral video is 16 seconds long, the original video Easton posted was 33 seconds long. “A little shaken this morning,” he wrote in the caption.

On November 30, 2018, Alaska was hit by an earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale. It damaged many buildings, roads, and highways in Anchorage and the rest of south central Alaska.

#akearthquake #Earthquake. @Ch2KTUU A little shaken this morning. pic.twitter.com/IdVpcqdVI1

— James Easton (@JamesEastonCFO) November 30, 2018

Easton also responded to several media tweets that the video was filmed during the earthquakes.

When someone wanted to know the condition of the aquarium that could be seen in the video, Easton replied, “Yes! I was running from the basement just as the camera was tilted (under the tank) and I could feel the water splashing on me. It’s the first thing I checked after that. I lost About an inch of water. But I found my old TiVo remote.”

He also posted a picture of himself.

viral photo

With the help of reverse search, we found the viral photo on multiple international news sites. It was published on Al Jazeera on January 17, 2021.

The original photo was taken by Youssef Wael of the Associated Press. “Damaged roads and bridges, power outages and a lack of heavy equipment hampered rescuers in Indonesia,” the photo caption read.

According to news reports, dozens were killed and roads and buildings damaged in a massive earthquake in Indonesia’s West Sulawesi province in January this year.

Therefore, it is confirmed that an old video from Alaska and an old photo of an earthquake in Indonesia were shared in the context of the recent earthquake in Indonesia.

(With input from Sonali Plan)

This photo and video show the magnitude of the recent earthquake in Indonesia. The viral video was filmed in Alaska in late 2018. The viral photo was taken after an earthquake hit Indonesia’s West Sulawesi province in January 2021.

Johwath Poly Kauva Kite

The number of crows determines the severity of the lie.

1 crow: half true 2 crows: mostly lying 3 crows: absolutely false

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/fact-check/story/fact-check-old-video-image-shared-as-of-recent-indonesia-earthquake-1887854-2021-12-14 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos