Three members of NCT apologize for joking about the earthquake alert during the live broadcast





Three members of K-pop boyband NCT have shared written apologies for their reactions to the earthquake alert during a recent live broadcast.

On the evening of December 14, the boyband held a YouTube live countdown to the release of NCT’s 2021 album ‘Universe’. During the live broadcast, an emergency earthquake alert can be heard, coinciding with the 4.9-magnitude earthquake that hit the coast of Jeju Island at around 5:19 p.m. KST.

When the alarm went off, three members of the group—Mark, Doyoung, and Johnny—began to sing NCT 127’s song “Earthquake” from their recently released album. The trio quickly calmed down after the group members asked them to “stop joking”.

According to The Korea Herald, the quake has caused a “panic” as it is one of the most powerful in recent South Korean history, with reports of a “violent shaking” of things. No major damage or deaths were reported.

After the broadcast, Mark, Doyoung, and Johnny took to their personal Instagram accounts to apologize for their behavior.

“I want to say that I am deeply sorry for the photo I showed myself during today’s comeback livestream. I am really sorry for misjudging the situation and acting carelessly and hastily,” Mark wrote, as translated by Soompi. “I will think deeply about myself and work hard not to exhibit behavior like this again.”

Doyoung and Johnny also issued apologies, promising to be more careful with their actions and words. “This was entirely my fault,” wrote the former, so I apologize again without excuses. Meanwhile, Johnny said he was “really sorry,” adding that he “wanted to[s] I apologize again to those who felt uncomfortable watching my behavior,” Johnny stated.

LR: Publications from NCT’s Mark, Doyoung, and Johnny. Credits: Instagram

On the same day, NCT revealed the music video for “Beautiful,” one of two singles from the album “Universe.” The album contains ten tracks from various NCT sub units, including NCT U’s ‘Universe (Let’s Play Ball)’.

In related news, NCT has been announced as part of SM Entertainment’s upcoming online concert lineup, “SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS @KWANGYA”. The group will work alongside fellow posters EXO, aespa, SUPER JUNIOR, SHINee, and more.

