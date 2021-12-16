12 of the remaining American group kidnapped in Haiti have been released





“There are many Haitians who are terrorized by kidnappings and extreme levels of violence,” Representative Andy Levine, D-Mich., co-chair of the House of Representatives Haiti Caucus, said in a statement Thursday. He added that the United States and its partners must work to restore democracy “that can bring peace and security to the Haitian people.”

Haiti’s caretaker government requested US military assistance to protect critical infrastructure after the killing of Mr. Moyes, but the request was quickly turned down in Washington. The United States has a long and turbulent history of armed intervention in Haiti.

In the aftermath of the deadly earthquake. On August 14, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, killing more than 2,100 people and injuring thousands. A severe storm – Grace, then a tropical depression – swamped the nation with torrential rain days later, delaying recovery. Several survivors said they did not expect any help from officials.

Assassination of President Jovenel Moss. A group of assailants stormed Mr. Moyes’ home on 7 July, killing him and wounding his wife in what officials described as a well-planned operation. The plot left a political vacuum that deepened unrest in the country as the investigation continued. An election that was scheduled for this year will likely be postponed until 2022.

Haiti’s politicians have for years funded gangs to use them as paramilitary units that can intimidate opponents and stoke political unrest, according to the US Treasury and diplomats in the country. When the remnants of central power collapsed in the wake of Mr. Moyes’ assassination, gangs filled the void, assuming ever more political prominence.

A gang leader, Jimmy Scherzer, better known as Barbecue, marched with his entourage in a white suit to downtown Port-au-Prince in July for a memorial service for Mr. Moyes, meeting no resistance from the police.

To finance themselves, gangs increasingly resorted to kidnappings, targeting even school-going students and priests while giving sermons.

The 400 Mawozo gang is notorious for organizing mass kidnappings. Its members had initially demanded a ransom of $1 million per person for prisoners of Christian aid ministries, but the amount was widely seen as a springboard for negotiations.

“If I don’t get what I need, these Americans, I’d rather kill them all,” Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted on social media in late October, after police killed five of his gang. “I will empty a big gun into the head of every single one of them.”

Harold Isaac reports from Port-au-Prince, and Anatoly Kurmanayev from Mexico City. Ruth Graham contributed reporting from Dallas.

