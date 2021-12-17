West Texas residents inquire about earthquake insurance after recent earthquakes





With a string of four earthquakes in the Gardendale area in less than two days, an insurance agent sees a slight increase in calls about earthquake insurance.

Odessa, Texas – During the past two days, there have been several earthquakes near the Gardendale area. This has led people to ask whether or not their current insurance protects them from earthquake damage.

Chris Wray, a state farm agent, said that after small earthquakes hit the Midland-Odessa region, he usually gets calls asking about earthquake protection.

“Usually after an earthquake, we get quite a few inquiries here in our office, you know 10 to 12 inquiries at a time and you just wonder if their insurance covers the earthquake,” Wray said. “Of course, earthquake is not included in the main part of the policy.”

While the earthquakes near Gardendale were relatively small, Wray said the quakes can make people nervous about not being protected from potentially larger quakes.

“Every time she rocks and rocks at us, it makes everyone a little nervous,” Ray said. “So you know it’s hard to say if anything big is going to come of it, but how many of them we get, it sure makes you nervous.”

For anyone looking to get additional insurance the price can vary.

“If you had to buy an insurance policy per se on an average home, I’ve seen some of these, and they were about $1,000 a year,” Ray said. “You know our endorsement we put up is about $150 a year. That way we associate it with the homeowner’s policy, but not everyone submits it.”

When it comes to earthquake and insurance, Wray said to know what you have and what it actually covers.

“I think it’s always important to know what your policy covers and doesn’t because there are certain exceptions for certain things that aren’t covered, and you need to know it’s time to claim so you don’t get disappointed,” Ray said.

