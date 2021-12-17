10th Global Conference on Health Promotion paves the way for a ‘welfare society’





Past epidemics have shown us the importance of resilient health systems. The COVID-19 pandemic has focused on the importance of resilient societies. 10th The Global Conference on Health Promotion from 13 to 15 December 2021 marked the beginning of a global movement on the concept of well-being in societies. The focus on well-being encourages different sectors to work together to meet global challenges and help people take control of their health and lives. Over 4,500 participants of the Global Conference, who met virtually in Geneva, Switzerland, agreed on the Geneva Charter of Welfare. The Charter builds on the Ottawa Charter for Health Promotion and the legacy of nine global conferences on health promotion. She emphasized the need for global commitments to achieve fair health and social results now and for future generations, without destroying the health of our planet. This charter will encourage policy makers and world leaders to adopt this approach and commit to concrete action. “Health does not start in a hospital or a clinic. It starts in our homes and communities, with the food we eat and the water we drink, the air we breathe, in our schools and in our workplaces, ”said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO. “We need to fundamentally change the way leaders in politics, the private sector and international institutions think and value health, and promote growth based on health and well-being for people and the planet, for countries of all income levels.” The Charter outlines the necessary elements of a ‘welfare society’ and what needs to be done to better prevent and respond to the multiple health and environmental crises we face globally. Identifies key areas of action and offers tools for implementation. The document encourages five key actions: Design a just economy that serves human development within planetary boundaries;

Create public policy for the common good;

Achieve universal health coverage;

Engage in digital transformation to counteract harm and empowerment and strengthen benefits; and

Appreciate and preserve the planet. “It is time to look at how the economy can support the social goal of well-being, as an investment that is the foundation of productive, resilient and inclusive economies,” said Dr. Rüdiger Krech, WHO Director-General for Health Promotion. “We cannot – we must not – return to the same exploitative patterns of production and consumption, the same lifelong neglect of the planet, the same cycle of panic and neglect, and the same division policy that fueled this pandemic.” In order to change the global development landscape, the well-being of people and the planet must become central to defining the progress of humanity. This Charter calls on non-governmental and civil society organizations, academia, businesses, governments, international organizations and all those interested to work in partnerships across society to resolutely implement health and well-being strategies. This will encourage transformation towards welfare societies in all countries, focusing on the most marginalized populations. Going forward must give priority to health as part of a larger ecosystem that encompasses environmental, social, economic and political factors. General health coverage, based on strong primary health care, must be at the heart of all our efforts, as a cornerstone of social, economic and political stability. And the narrative about health needs to be reshaped, not as a cost, but as an investment in our common future.

