Can animals sense earthquakes before they occur?





Severe earthquakes are frightening, even deadly. Scientists will need to monitor the animals under controlled conditions over long periods of time to show that the animals’ strange behaviors may predict earthquakes. Animals could be lifesavers if you could tell us when an earthquake would occur. But is this possible?

(Photo: Getty Images)

Increased activity in farm animals before seismic activity

There are many anecdotal examples of animals, birds, and insects behaving abnormally before earthquakes in the academic literature, according to Scientific American.

Seismic events have been known to cause strange animal behavior, such as a dog crying repeatedly or a cow stopping milking. A connection has been postulated by a few researchers.

Recently, scientists from Germany’s Max Planck Institute for Animal Behavior jointly with colleagues from other countries claimed to have successfully measured increased activity in a herd of farm animals before the earthquake.

The scientists claim that their findings represent an important step forward in the search for a crucial relationship, despite the fact that no clear link has been demonstrated.

research results

The researchers used tools that can capture 48 movements per second in either direction. Biosensors and GPS were installed on six cows, five sheep and two dogs on a farm in an earthquake-prone area in northern Italy for four months in 2016 and 2017.

The study of the data presented in the article takes into account the daily routine and daily interactions of animals.

When they were kept together in a stable, their activity increased significantly before earthquakes of magnitude 3.8 or greater, but not when they were out in the open.

The researchers suggest that a compelling indicator of proactive activity is found by looking at increased movements in their entirety.

Wikelski claims that this result is in line with the concept of collective behaviour. Iain Couzin, a fellow at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, found evidence that animals, birds, insects and fish transmit knowledge that enhances their survival abilities, such as navigation and predator avoidance, in a study.

Wikelski claims that swarm intelligence may occur within or across species.

For up to 20 hours before an earthquake, researchers say farm animals can feel the tremors and react accordingly; This is especially true when they are closer to the source. According to the authors, this supports the idea that animals sense a signal that propagates outward.

Some believe that moving tectonic plates cause rocks along the fault line to compress in the days before an earthquake.

Animals’ reaction to the sense of the novel

According to a 2010 study, this action causes rocks to release minerals, which then expel ions into the air. According to a 2013 study, animals then respond to this new sensation.

Wendy Bohon, a geologist at the Integrated Research Institutions for Seismology in Washington, DC, is skeptical about the idea of ​​air ionization. She notes that many geologists have tried and failed to find such a sign of impending earthquakes.

The researcher acknowledges the “amazing things” Wikelsky and colleagues have done to consider the idea that animals might predict earthquakes.

Researchers from the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences, a co-author of the 2018 review, are grateful for the study’s ability to measure more than one case of abnormal behavior. However, the researcher claims that the time limit is still not enough.

