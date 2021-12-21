Did you feel it? earthquake strikes northern california





A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off shore at 12:10 p.m. today, December 20, about 45 miles from Eureka. It was reportedly felt from Oregon to San Francisco, including here in Plumas County, as residents took to social media to share their experiences, which included humbling shaking or swaying cues.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said it did not expect a tsunami, and released this report:

The December 20, 2021, M 6.2 earthquake occurred off the coast of Northern California near Petrolia, California, as a result of slip faults at relatively shallow depths. The earthquake occurred either on a right lateral fault between east and west or on a left lateral fault between north and south. The location and fault mechanism indicate that the earthquake likely occurred in or near the east-west trending Mendocino fault zone that voids the plate boundary between the Pacific Plate and the southern Juan de Fuca Plate (alternatively called the Gorda Plate).

The earthquake occurred near the Mendocino Triple Confluence – the area where the Pacific, North American and Juan de Fuca plates meet. The fault mechanism of the December 20 earthquake corresponds to the earthquake occurring between the Juan de Fuca/Jorda plates and the Pacific Ocean, in contrast to the San Andreas fault (the boundary between the North American and Pacific plates) or on the Cascadia subduction zone interface (the boundary between the North American and Juan de Fuca plates) . However, the initial location of the earthquake east of the Mendocino Triple Junction indicates that the earthquake may have occurred in a part of the Mendocino fault zone that had previously slid under North America. At the earthquake site, the Juan de Fuca/Gorda plate is moving southeast with respect to the Pacific plate at a rate of 47 mm/year.

Earthquakes are common in the area around the Mendocino Triple Junction. The oblique movement between the southern Juan de Fuca/ Gorda plate and the Pacific plate causes north-south compression within the Gorda plate and right lateral translation along the inter-plate boundary. In the last century, there have been 40 more earthquakes of M6 or greater, including six M7 or larger, within 250 km of the December 20 earthquake. These previous earthquakes occurred mainly along the Mendocino fault zone, in the Cascadia subduction zone, or within the Juan de Fuca/Gorda plate. On June 15, 2005, the M7.2 northwesterly December 20 earthquake occurred within the Juan de Fuca/Jorda plate on a left-sided slip fault that struck northeast. The 2005 earthquake was likely caused by pressure within the Juan de Fuca/Jorda plate. As is common for slip faults, the 2005 earthquake did not produce a tsunami, and preliminary analysis for the December 20 earthquake indicates that a tsunami did not.

