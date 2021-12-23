India rebuilds 50,000 homes in areas hit by 2015 Nepal earthquake, South Asia News





The 2015 earthquake killed 9,000 people and destroyed more than 800,000 homes in 32 districts across Nepal. The damage, of course, was not limited to housing.

Hundreds of public buildings, community facilities, hospitals, roads and other infrastructure, often beyond repair, were also damaged. The country’s gross domestic product was hit, with a 3 percent drop. Lives and livelihoods were lost across the country.

See also | The historical city of Budhanath Stupa in Nepal replaces artificial prayer flags with biodegradable flags

With the help of the Indian government, Nepal has come a long way in the field of development. Saloni Morarka, a WION correspondent in Nepal, traveled to the epicenter, Gorkha district, and interacted with local people.

Six years have passed since the earthquake struck Nepal. Due to the seriousness of the destruction, the Indian government supported the construction of 50,000 homes in Gorkha (26,912 beneficiaries) and Nowakot (23,088 beneficiaries) districts of Nepal.

Homes in these areas are structurally fragile and prone to collapse or incur severe structural damage, rendering them uninhabitable in the aftermath of the 2015 Gurkha earthquake.

More than 800,000 homes were destroyed in 32 districts across Nepal as a result of the 2015 earthquake.

The Nepal Housing Reconstruction Project (NHRP), which was implemented with the help of India, focused on comprehensive recovery or reconstruction.

After most disasters, vulnerable populations such as the disabled, the destitute and the socially excluded were not in a position to recover quickly.

The measures adopted in the reconstruction of Nepal, such as additional financial assistance for the most vulnerable and securing land ownership for the landless, were essential for the overall recovery.

Watch | The famous Dharahara Tower in Nepal reopens

“When the earthquake hit, I was living in someone else’s house and had nowhere to live. We later moved to this house. The Indian government provided the money to build the house and the land. I was given Rs 5 lakh and I bought the land at Rs 2 lakh and built the house in 3 lakhs. We are four members at home and only a few months later we moved here,” Dal Bahadur, a project beneficiary who lives in Gorkha district.

The project also focused on owner-led reconstruction. All damaged homes have been reconstructed keeping the owners interests at the fore, ensuring full ownership of the new homes.

Using retrofit techniques, earthquake-resistant buildings are constructed using locally available materials. It has been found that many Gorkha homeowners are reluctant to swap out their old, damaged homes, for new construction that may have been smaller, though earthquake-safe, and lacking the cultural or design appeal they cherished.

For many, retrofitting is a more attractive option when looking to make their existing home safe. The houses were built according to the regulations set by the Government of Nepal which require the houses to be earthquake resistant.

“Now I have a house where I can live safely. Now there is no fear of doing daily household activities because of the retrofit technology provided by the Indian government. The officials here have helped us a lot in building the house. I have an emotional attachment to the house. This house was made by my father and it is no longer there.” Because of this technology, I did not have to demolish the house,” Bhimala Lama, another benefactor who chose the retrofit style to preserve her traditional home.

“This house is much warmer than others in the winter. This house is old and traditional in design and I am glad I was able to maintain it. I didn’t want to demolish it. This retro installation helped me keep my house as it is,” she added.

Relations between the two countries continue to grow even after the border dispute has turned into a political nuisance between the two countries. Besides this project, the Indian government is implementing several development projects in different regions of Nepal covering all major sectors.

“The Government of India has a broad commitment to Nepal and its people to assist with the reconstruction after the earthquake in 2015. We are very pleased that the housing sector which was a priority sector has been completed under the assistance. We have been able to complete and mark the completion of the post-earthquake reconstruction in Nepal,” the Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India in Nepal stated. , Namgya Si Kampa, told reporters that completed last month we built 50,000 homes in Gorka and Nowakot.

Summing up the upcoming development projects in Nepal, Kampa said, “In addition to the housing sector, the Government of India is also implementing projects in the health, education and culture sector. All these pillars are under active implementation. More than 200 projects in these three sectors are being implemented in about 12 district throughout Nepal”

The Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy added that India is Nepal’s first development partner. “We are pleased to respect the commitment we have made to the Government of Nepal and the people regarding reconstruction.”

“India will continue to work with the government and people of Nepal in implementing various projects that will contribute to the development of the local communities and the country and the strengthening of bilateral relations,” the vice president emphasized.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/india-rebuilds-more-than-50000-houses-in-areas-hit-by-nepal-earthquake-of-2015-439197 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos