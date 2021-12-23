Tennessee reported earthquakes in eastern Kentucky





A 2.3-magnitude earthquake, with an epicenter near Jackson, Kentucky, was detected Thursday morning, the US Geological Survey said.

Lexington, Kentucky – Scientists have detected two early morning earthquakes in Kentucky. The US Geological Survey (USGS) says a 2.3-magnitude earthquake, with an epicenter near Jackson, Kentucky, was detected around 3:30 a.m.

The USGS recorded another earthquake of magnitude 2.6 about two hours later, with an epicenter north of Pickville.

The USGS says it was detected 73 miles away in Charleston, West Virginia, and another earthquake was detected earlier in the morning with an epicenter around Muchem, in eastern Tennessee, with a magnitude of 2.0.

There were no reports of damage.

If you feel earthquakes, the USGS would like to hear from you. You can submit a report here.

What causes earthquakes?

According to the USGS website, the Earth has four main layers: the inner core, the outer core, the mantle and the crust. The crust and upper mantle form thin skin on the surface of our planet.

However, this skin is not all one piece and is made up of several pieces like a puzzle that covers the surface of the earth. Not only that, but these puzzle pieces keep moving slowly, sliding over each other and crashing into each other. These cuts are called tectonic plates, and the edges of the plates are called plate boundaries. Plate boundaries consist of many faults, and most earthquakes around the world are caused by these faults. Because the edges of the boards are jagged, they snag while the rest of the board continues to move. Finally, when the plate moves far enough, the edges separate from one of the faults and an earthquake occurs.

Read information on seismology here.

