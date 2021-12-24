Earthquake in Chikbalapur again – Hindu





This is due to the high level of the groundwater due to the recent heavy rains

For the second day in a row, an earthquake was reported in Chikbalapur taluk on Thursday. The National Center for Seismology said the quake occurred at 2:16 pm and had a magnitude of 3.6.

People felt the ground tremble in Sitigiri, Biraganhalli and nearby villages and many buildings ran out of fright. This is located a few kilometers from the villages of Mandikal and Bugaparthi, where earthquakes of 3.1 and 3.3 degrees were reported on Wednesday morning.

At 3.14pm on Thursday, the seismic center recorded a 3.5 earthquake 50 km northwest – north of Vellore, Tamil Nadu, also near the same area.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center attributes the tremors to hydro seismicity – seismic activity caused by rising groundwater levels in recharge areas due to heavy rainfall in Chikbalapur.

The area experienced very heavy rain in October, causing most of the lakes and rivers to overflow. Villages in Kalaburagi, Bidar and Vijayapura were also subjected to similar tremors after the monsoons, and the National Institute of Geophysical Research visited the place and indicated that hydrozisism was the cause.

Manoj Rajan, Director of KSNDMC, said a team of experts from the center will visit the affected villages over the weekend, after which they will write to the NGRI for a field study.

Thursday’s quake was centered 1.2 km southeast of Sadinahalli village, and tremors were felt 1.3 km northwest of Pirahanahalli, Jalahali Gram Panchayat and 2.8 km southwest of Setigiri village of Adagalu. gram panchayat. KSNDMC said the quake occurred at a depth of 18 km.

In an area that has rarely been hit by earthquakes, events like this on successive days have caused shock waves and people have become frightened and anxious. Naveen Kumar, a resident of Steiger village, said he felt the ground shake and felt like he was about to fall when he was standing. Some residents of the nearby village said they heard a loud noise.

Agriculture and irrigation activist Anjania Reddy said the area has been a victim of overexploitation of natural resources and, more recently, climate change events. “There was unscientific excessive mining of sand and stone, which resulted in the plundering of rivers and mountains. Now, a drought-prone region has been hit by torrential rains and suffers from earthquakes. The region has incurred a disproportionate cost of developing Bengaluru, which now needs to be corrected,” he said.

However, KSNDMC said, “there is no need for the community to panic because the intensity observed is low and not destructive.” “According to the seismic intensity map of the earthquake mentioned from the epicenter, the observed intensity is moderate and the earthquake may be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 20-30 km from the epicenter. This type of earthquake does not cause any harm to the local community, although shaking can be observed Slight.The KSNDMC said in a statement that the community need not panic as the severity observed is moderate and not destructive.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/earthquake-in-chickballapur-again/article38024085.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos