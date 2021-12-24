USGS recorded two earthquakes in Kentucky just hours away





After the onslaught of natural disasters that have ravaged the United States in recent weeks, our connection to Mother Nature has been shaken.

Kentucky was already devastated by the massive storm that hit the Midwest earlier this month. And now, in the early hours of Thursday morning, the state identified two earthquakes within hours of each other.

(Photo: Pixabay.com)

Earthquakes in the United States

In the United States, according to WSAZ, one earthquake, measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale, was observed by the Geological Survey. According to the news agency, it hit 10 miles northeast of Jackson, Kentucky, at 3:30 a.m. and felt like 157 miles away in Frankfurt.

The USGS detected another earthquake a few hours later, this time around 5:30 am with a magnitude of 2.6, the second one being a little stronger. The epicenter was 73 miles away in Charleston, West Virginia, north of the city of Pikesville, Kentucky.

Fortunately, no damage has been reported. However, it is the latest in a string of strange natural events to hit this part of the country.

Kentucky jerk

(Photo: Pexels)

However, the earthquakes in Kentucky were not the first that occurred this morning. A second earthquake struck around 12:30 a.m., according to the outlet. This first earthquake, measuring 2.0 on the Richter scale, was felt by residents of the Charleston area. It hit several miles northeast of Musheim, Tennessee at its center.

The last earthquake in Utah

Earthquakes have been a hot topic lately since Utah’s Zion National Park struggled on Tuesday. A 3.6 earthquake struck the National Park a few days ago, on December 21. According to reports, the quake occurred at 3:30 p.m., according to the University of Utah seismological stations, the epicenter was barely five miles from the national park.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to property. However, scientists have shared reports of possible aftershocks in the aftermath of the original earthquake.

In the aftermath of the earthquake in Zion National Park, a press release provided information on previous earthquakes in the area.

According to the announcement, only eight earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3.0 were reported within a radius of 16 miles from the last epicenter. The most powerful one was in 1989 when an earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale struck 3.9 miles east of Colorado City, Arizona.

Oregon earthquake

(Photo: Pixabay)

Meanwhile, Oregon experienced some tremors of its own. Earlier this month, the coastal state experienced 40 massive earthquakes in one day. The residents of the area were disturbed by a large number of tremors.

Fortunately, all the earthquakes occurred offshore, and the earth shook in the deep sea. Furthermore, the earthquakes’ consistent circum-centric location did not result in any tsunami hazard.

When it comes to the source of frequent earthquakes, the OR is located near active fault lines, which explains why there is so much activity. The Blanco fracture zone, which sees a lot of natural activity, has been the epicenter of recent earthquakes.

