South Carolina has more earthquakes than usual in 2021, but experts aren’t concerned





Charleston, South Carolina (WCSC) – South Carolina closes a year above average for earthquakes.

The US Geological Survey confirmed four earthquakes Monday in the Midlands, which is centered on Elgin, bringing the state’s total number of earthquakes in 2021 to 27 with just a few days left in the year. Most of them, 17, have occurred in the past three months.

The state averages 20 earthquakes annually, according to the South Carolina Department of Emergency Management.

“Things are very random. There is no specific reason why we are getting a few more than usual this year,” said Stephen Gaum, associate professor of geology at the College of Charleston.

But Jaume and Thomas Owens, professor in the University of South Carolina’s School of Ocean, Earth and Environment and director of the South Carolina Earthquake Network, also noted the context in which some of these events were recorded.

There were seven earthquakes in a seven-day period in the Jenkinsville area, starting in late October — “these swarms happen near Monticello Reservoir every few years, so it’s not much different either,” Jaume said — and then on four Mondays in Kershaw County.

These two sequences alone account for 11 of the state’s 27 confirmed earthquakes.

The number of earthquakes ‘above average’ does not mean ‘abnormal’ or ‘alarming,’ Owens said.

Most of the earthquakes in South Carolina this year have been in the 2 to 3 magnitude range, which Owens said is normal.

In this range, people may feel faint or a slight shaking, if they feel anything at all, according to the USGS.

Only two of the earthquakes this year were stronger than 3, including the first on Monday, which scored 3.3.

“These quakes were smaller than the one in the 1930s, and they were a little more bizarre. But no harm. As far as we know, everyone is safe at this time, and that’s really all you can hope for,” said SCEMD Public Information Coordinator Brandon LaVorgna.

LaVorgna and Jaume said they listen to people’s concerns when “swarms” or earthquake clusters are confirmed, wondering if these small earthquakes are a precursor to a much larger occurrence.

“Every once in a while, we have what we call earthquakes. We don’t know this until after the big event,” Jaume said. “Just having a few of them in a group doesn’t tell you, ‘Oh, there’s a big group coming.'”

If you feel an earthquake while indoors, experts say to stay indoors, get down on the floor, under a table or desk if possible, and stay covered until the shaking stops. People outside should stay away from anything that could fall on them, such as a tree.

“Mother Nature will move when she wants to move, and we just have to move with her and respond,” Lavorgna said. “Part of being proactive is the emergency plan, the emergency kit, knowing what to do, telling your kids what to do, showing your kids what to do. Just know where it is safe in your home or outside if that is where you are” .

