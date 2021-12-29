Covid India News Live Updates: Seniors with comorbidities won’t need medical certificate for third dose of vaccine





! 1 New UpdateClick here for the latest updates

Sensex is over 100 pips in early trades; Nifty Tops 17250

The Sensex stock index jumped more than 100 points in early trading Wednesday, tracking gains in the heavyweight indexes Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. The index, consisting of 30 shares, was trading up 104.31 points, or 0.18 percent, to 58,001.79 points at the opening of trading. Similarly, the Nifty Index rose 28.45 points, or 0.17 percent, to 17,261.70 points.

Active COVID-19 cases in the country increased to 77,002 and the number of cases in India rose to 3,48,08,886; The death toll reached 4,80,592 open stock indexes; IndusInd, Reliance are big winners

On Wednesday, Indian stock markets opened flat with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trading in the negative. At 9.16 am, the Sensex was down 136.33 points, or 0.24 percent, at 57,761.15 and Nifty was down 0.23 percent at 17,193.80. However, the market rebounded within a few minutes and started trading in the green.

India’s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 9,195, Uttar Pradesh parties want elections on time

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Anup Chandra Pandey and senior officials of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) held meetings with representatives of national and recognized political parties in Lucknow until late Tuesday evening. ECE is making a three-day visit to Lucknow to assess the situation on the ground.

60+ years with comorbidities, you will not need a certificate for reinforcement

A meeting on Tuesday, which included Health Minister Rajesh Bhushan, reached a decision that people over the age of 60 would not be required to show doctor certificates to be given their booster doses.

The accused Prince Andrew can’t sue because she’s not in the US

The prince’s lawyers said in a lawsuit brought by an American alleging that Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was 17, she may have to be fired because she no longer lives in the United States. Lawyers Andrew Brettler and Melissa Lerner write that they recently discovered that all but two of Virginia Joffrey have lived in Australia in the last 19 years and cannot claim to be a resident of Colorado, where she has not lived since at least 2019.

LIC linked to the IPO to take a slipping path to turn over the surplus from next year

Police said more than 200 officers took part in the search. They had an order to seize related press materials under the National Security Act enacted last year. Police said the six were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning under the Colonial Era Crimes Act on charges of conspiring to publish an inflammatory pamphlet, and that searches of their residences were underway. According to local newspaper, the South China Morning Post, police have arrested a current and former editor of Stand News, as well as four former board members including singer and activist Denise Ho and former lawmaker Margaret Ng.

Former US Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid dies at age 82 Nevadan was elected to the US House of Representatives in 1982, a senator in 1986, helped Reed win passage of the Obama Health Care Act in 2010, and helped the former boxer feud With top Republicans in Congress, Reed pushing for a historic rule change through the Senate, Mizoram reports 207 new cases

Active case count 1.483, positivity rate 6.70%

COVID-19 vaccine: Telangana dose reaches 100% coverage of first dose

“It is great that the first dose of vaccine in the state is complete 100 pcs. By doing so, Telangana set a record in the country as the first large state to complete the first dose one hundred percent. So far the Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Sikkim – Only 8 smaller states, Union Territories, have achieved this feat”, Chief Minister KCR said while addressing the media.

France reports nearly 1,80,000 new cases of coronavirus

As many as 179,807 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in France in the past 24 hours, a record high since the beginning of the epidemic, China’s Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the National Public Health Agency on Tuesday. French Health Minister Olivier Veran predicted on Wednesday that the Omicron coronavirus strain may spread in the country in late December. As of Monday, 77 percent of French people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Xinhua said

Bihar: Government to close parks from December 31 to January 2

“It has also been decided that the New Year celebration will not take place in any park here. The decision has been taken to avoid crowding in the New Year,” the order read. According to the order, it will also be mandatory to follow the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the government to prevent any kind of political, social, religious, cultural and sporting events in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 6,358 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of active cases in the country to 75,456, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Tuesday.

The delegation of the protesting resident doctors meets the Federal Minister of Health

Delhi-based doctors, who have been protesting the delay in advising NEET-PG 2021 for the past 12 days, decided on Tuesday to continue the furore, as a meeting between their union delegation and the federal health minister failed to make any progress. The meeting between a delegation from the Federation of Resident Doctors (FORDA) and Federal Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia took place in Nirman Bhawan here, but the medical board said “the response has not been satisfactory”.

Assam has reported 120 new cases of COVID-19, and two more deaths

It added that the death toll rose to 6,160 with two more people from Kashar and Dibrugarh dying of the disease. At least 1,347 coronavirus patients have died from other causes in the state so far, according to the bulletin.

Sudan: Gold mine collapse leaves 38 dead

The state-run mining company said in a statement that the collapse occurred in a mine in the village of Foga. She said that there were also injuries, without giving a specific toll.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/newsblogs/daily-news-and-latest-updates-live-december-29/liveblog/88555635.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos