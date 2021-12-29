What looking underground can reveal about the danger of an earthquake





Defects can appear on the surface as simple and straight features, but they can be complex deep in the ground, and their subtle geometry can play a role in their danger.

Written by Erin Martin Jones, Ph.D., Catherine_MMJ

Martin Jones, E., 2021, What underground appearance can reveal about earthquake hazard, Templor, http://doi.org/10.32858/temblor.227

For decades, seismologists have tried to figure out what causes some earthquakes to grow to a devastating rate, while others stop it, sparing neighboring cities from the strongest vibrations. Understanding how fault ruptures spread is key and can help researchers make accurate risk assessments in complex fault zones. Now, a new study shows that slight differences in direction along faults, such as the San Andreas, can affect the size or extent of damage an earthquake can have.

The San Andreas Fault is seen from above. Credit: Ikluft (CC BY-SA 4.0) from Wikipedia Commons

Glide follows the easy path

Research on both recent and historical earthquakes shows that slips along a fault often follow the path of least resistance. The rupture will continue along a straight portion of the fault, but will often stop when the slip reaches an obstacle—sometimes the slip has been drawn to the surface, such as a bend or step in the fault.

Julian Lozos, a seismologist at California State University, Northridge, who authored the new study, wanted to see if features hidden at the fault’s base could also deflect seismic waves and stop an earthquake in its tracks. His model is the first to consider the effect of underground fault geometry on rupture propagation.

Thinking in three dimensions

Lozos was inspired by the local San Andreas Fault, a classic example of a “slide-hit” fault – a vertical (or near-vertical) boundary where two sections of Earth slide horizontally over each other. At least, that’s the perfect definition. Scientists know from past earthquake patterns and underground geophysical imaging that slip faults, though often vertical, sometimes veer, or “drop” into the ground at an angle.

The slope angle can also vary along the fault length. In 2012, a study showed that a section of the San Andreas Fault, located east of Los Angeles, has the shape of a “fan”, with two adjacent sections plunging in opposite directions.

“Since the 2012 Propeller Model, I’ve wanted to take a seismic model and introduce variable dips; I’ve never seen it before,” Lozos said.

Diagram showing the effect of changing the glide angle along three typical faults. The dark green line shows the bending that results from the fault base when changing the slope, even when the surface fault (in light green) appears straight. Dipping differences at shorter distances resulted in more fault distortion at depth (Lozos et al., 2021).

Variable drop effect

The Lozos model shows that the rupture can stop when it reaches a change in depression along the fault. Large dips that change over short distances are likely to have this effect.

Where the dip changes, Lozos says, there is a significant change in the amount of friction that holds the fault together. At depth, the change in friction has the same hysteresis effect on seismic rupture propagation as similar fault torsions or steps at the surface. Scientists have not been able to test the effects of this subtle geometry before.

This slowdown can stop an earthquake rupturing in its tracks. If the proliferating rupture reaches a slight change in slope along the fault and stops, the magnitude of the earthquake will be smaller than if it continued unabated. As a result, the vibration is confined to a smaller area than if the rupture had continued. So changes in decline can result in lower risk.

Screenshots of an earthquake simulation from the Luzos Model. Each panel shows (in seconds) how earthquake waves deal with the change in gradient from vertical to tilt at 60°. The change in decline is most severe in the plates on the right (more than 20 km), comparable to more than 30 km on the left. The strongest color in the shots 11.6 and 13.3 sec on the left corresponds to the rupture continuing at greater speed and with greater energy than the 20 km case (Lozos et al., 2021).

The model also showed that the variable gradient of the error in depth caused secondary effects, including the vertical displacement of the Earth usually associated with so-called slip faults, which are limits where the blocks shift mostly perpendicular to each other. This ground displacement controls the areas most affected by vibration, but is often overlooked in risk assessments for slip and slip faults.

US Geological Survey seismologist Ruth Harris, a seismologist with the US Geological Survey (USGS) Center for Earthquake Science, who was not involved in the study, explains. with it.”

determination of danger

Although the Lozos model was not set to a specific error, its findings highlight the need to include measurements of decline in risk analysis for regions such as San Andreas. Explaining that this will directly affect vibration and damage to nearby buildings and infrastructure, said Lozos, explaining that:

Glenn Biasi, a geophysicist with the USGS Seismic Science Center, says,[Lozos’] The model echoes what many of us in the community have suspected from field observations for a while. We now have the results of the physical model necessary to say, “Look, we need to think about this problem in three dimensions.” Andreas and Other California Errors for Risk Assessment.

“I hope my model will inspire both designers and observers alike. This really shows how important it is to include models in the decline,” says Lozos. “But I also think that models can help us better explain what we see in the real world.”

Lozos says he hopes his model will help seismologists explain what they see in the field, whether they are studying recent or historical earthquakes. Previous ruptures that stopped in the middle of a straight section of the fault may indicate a change in the direction of the depression. Knowing why the error behaved a certain way in the past, whether it stopped at a particular location or spread to a neighboring error, is key to understanding what might happen next.

in-depth reading

Lozos, J.C. (2021). Effect of regression stretched-hit variance on rupture propagation on slip and stroke errors. Josephine.

Fuis, GS, Scheirer, DS, Langenheim, VE, & Kohler, MD (2012). A new perspective on the geometry of the San Andreas fault in Southern California and its relationship to the structure of the lithosphere. Bulletin of the American Seismological Society, 102(1), 236-251.

Biasi, G. P., & Wesnousky, S. G. (2021). The probability of passing a rupture at wrong bends and steps, with the application of rupture probabilities for earthquake early warning. Bulletin of the American Seismological Society.

