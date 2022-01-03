A 6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan, causing tremors in the capital, Taipei





Taiwan earthquake: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake off the coast of eastern Taiwan. (representative)

Taipei:

A strong earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Taiwan on Monday evening, the Central Meteorological Bureau said, and tremors were felt in the capital, Taipei, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The Met Office said the quake had a magnitude of 6.0 and struck at a relatively shallow depth of 19 km. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) put the volume higher at 6.2.

The epicenter of the quake was in the sea, 56 km east of the coastal city of Hualien.

The Met Office said there were no immediate reports of damage.

An AFP correspondent in Taipei said buildings shook violently when the quake struck during rush hour at 5:46 pm (0946 GMT).

“The shaking continued for 20 seconds as the ground moved left and right,” the reporter said.

Taiwan experiences earthquakes regularly as the island is located near the intersection of two tectonic plates.

Some earthquakes of this magnitude can be deadly, although a lot depends on where and at what depth the earthquake occurred.

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit northeast Yilan in October with little damage, partly because it was 67 kilometers deep.

Hualien City, a scenic tourist attraction, was hit by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in 2018, killing 17 people and injuring nearly 300 others.

(This story has not been edited by the NDTV crew and is automatically generated from a shared feed.)

