FEMA Moves Ahead with Earthquake Recovery Efforts in Puerto Rico – News is My Business





More than 86 residences have already been demolished in Guánica and Yauco, which will begin the long-term recovery of those families. (Credit: FEMA/Eduardo Martinez)

Two years after a series of earthquakes that struck Puerto Rico at the end of 2019, recovery continues with more than $523 million allocated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Funds are distributed to projects in 14 municipalities in the southern, western and central parts of the island.

Among the structures that sustained the most damage from earthquakes were schools in the area, many of which suffer from the “short columns” structural problem, which makes them more susceptible to seismic events.

To repair these and other structural damages at more than 126 schools, FEMA committed an additional $178.3 million in 2021 to the Department of Education.

Puerto Rico’s history has changed because of these earthquakes. As of today, more than 518 projects have been funded by the agency, most of them for schools and municipalities. We are seeking to take advantage of this unique opportunity to strengthen structures as public education and additional spaces are provided within the affected area, said Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator Jose J. Baquero.

In addition to repair and reconstruction work on schools, public buildings, and roads, efforts include removing debris from private property. More than 86 dwellings have already been demolished in Guanica and Yaoko, to begin the long-term recovery of these families, the agency said.

“The first step has already been taken, which is demolition,” said Janet Vega Padro, a resident of the Esperanza neighborhood of Guanica, who lost her home to the earthquakes.

She added that she expected to start rebuilding her home with the money she received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Public safety funds Public buildings such as police stations, fire stations, and judicial centers also received federal allocations for repairs. More than $8.4 million has been allocated to the Public Buildings Authority to repair facilities in municipalities in the area.

“We will continue to identify the assistance available to provide our employees in the DSP offices with better tools and working conditions, and thus, we can better serve people in the event of an emergency,” said Minister Alexis Torres.

Meanwhile, the commander-in-chief of Puerto Rico’s National Guard, General Jose Juan Reyes, said the earthquake experience has taught people to “be more proactive and prepared.”

“We’ve got two [pieces of] Equipment known as western shelters in the civilian version. FEMA acquired that equipment and we installed and enabled it this year. “It’s a base camp for 300 people, but it has a washer and dryer, a kitchen, through some containers and a tent tank handy for any emergency,” Reyes said.

Puerto Rican Seismological Network Director Victor Horrivano said the agency introduced new earthquake-causing technologies, while the entire seismic infrastructure was repaired after Hurricane Maria.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is helping us, the Federal Geological Survey is also providing their support, as well as the Mayaguez Campus of the University of Puerto Rico. Fortunately, when the seismic events occurred, the monitoring infrastructure had already fully recovered. And not only did we fix it, [but we also] improve it,” he said.

Finally, Executive Director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3) Manuel A. Laboy said: “In 2022, we will continue to work on committing more than 200 projects valued at more than $500 million in federal funds from FEMA; with these committed Already, we will begin the contracting process for engineering and architectural services, and others will begin the auction and reconstruction process during the early months of the year.”

This story was written by our employees based on a press release.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsismybusiness.com/fema-moves-forward-with-earthquake-recovery-efforts-in-puerto-rico/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos