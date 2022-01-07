Experts puzzled by the continuation of the South Carolina earthquake | News





COLOMBIA, SC – More earthquakes near South Carolina capital, 9th and 10th in a series of gurgling, geologists say how long the twitches will last, or how long the twitches will last, or more serious in the future, I wondered if it could be a prelude for seismic activity.

Earlier Wednesday, a 2.6-magnitude earthquake struck near Elgin, about 25 miles northeast of Colombia, according to the US Geological Survey. Officials said it was measured at a depth of 0.5 km. About seven hours later, officials said, another 1.5-magnitude earthquake hit the area.

Less than 2,000 people live near the border between Richland and Kershaw counties, and the area has become the epicenter of recent seismic activities. A 3.3-magnitude earthquake on December 27. The quake caused frames to be jammed with glass windows and doors, and heavy construction machinery and concrete trucks rumbled on the road.

Since then, a total of nine earthquakes have occurred. It was recorded as a nearby 1.5 to 2.6 earthquake Wednesday morning. There were no reports of injuries or injuries.

According to the South Carolina Department of Emergency Management, the state typically receives an average of 20 earthquakes each year, and clusters often occur 6 small earthquakes in just over a week last year, near Jenkinsville, 38 miles west of the latest tremor cluster.

Earthquakes are not new to South Carolina, but most of them happen near the coast. Nearly 70% of earthquakes in South Carolina occur in the Middleton Place-Summerville seismic zone, about 12.4 miles northwest of Charleston, according to emergency management officials.

According to seismic authorities, in 1886, its historic coastal city was home to the largest recorded earthquake in the history of the southeastern United States. The quake is believed to have been at least magnitude seven, killing dozens and destroying hundreds of buildings.

Before that, there had been a series of small tremors over several days, but until the end of the Great Quake, it was not known that the frontal tremor would inevitably lead to something more destructive.

Frustratingly, a small earthquake predicted something more serious, according to Stephen Goh, a professor of geology at the University of Charleston, who described the tremor as “rare” before the 1886 disaster in Charleston. There is no way to know if it is.

“You can’t see that coming,” Jaume told The Associated Press Wednesday. “There is no obvious movement or change that you can put your finger on, which can be said as ‘this leads to this’.”

Jaume usually says the recent earthquakes near Eldin (along a large fault system running from Georgia through the Carolinas to Virginia) are the smallest of all subsequent earthquakes, so on December 27. He said it would be described as an aftershock of the event. First time.

However, the fact that events continue to unfold more than a week after the first event has surprised experts who study these events, Jum said.

“They don’t die as well as we expect,” Jaume said. “What do you mean? I don’t know.”

