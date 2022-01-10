Mysterious flash occurred on CCTV Camea while earthquake hit China





A 6.9-magnitude earthquake rocked a sparsely populated area in northwest China’s Qinghai Province on Saturday.

A surveillance camera recorded a flash of light before Saturday’s earthquake in China’s Qinghai Province, and as shown in the video, a bright flash occurred seconds before the earthquakes. The authenticity of the clip has not yet been verified, and several social media users have suggested that the home’s CCTV camera likely recorded an explosion in a transducer located far from the camera’s location, as the tremors reached the building in a short time, making it appear that the flash had preceded the tremors , according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the earthquake’s magnitude was 6.3. According to local seismologists, the magnitude was 6.9 degrees. Nine people were injured in the earthquake. Eight of them have already been discharged from hospital, and according to the Global Times, a small section of the Great Wall, about two meters long, collapsed as a result of the earthquake.

Asia Pacific, China, earthquake

06:11 GMT 10.01.2022 (Updated: 06:12 GMT 10.01.2022)

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake rocked a sparsely populated area in northwest China’s Qinghai Province on Saturday evening. The earthquake was felt in several major cities.

A surveillance camera recorded a flash of light before Saturday’s earthquake in China’s Qinghai Province, CGTN reported.

As seen in the video, a bright flash occurred seconds before the tremors; The authenticity of the clip has not been verified.

Several social media users suggested that the home’s CCTV camera likely recorded an explosion in a transducer located far from the camera’s location, as the tremors reached the building with a short delay, making it appear that the flash had preceded the tremors.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the earthquake measured 6.3 degrees. According to local seismologists, the magnitude was 6.9 degrees. Nine people were injured in the earthquake. Eight of them have already been discharged from the hospital.

According to the Global Times, a small section of the Great Wall of China, about two meters long, collapsed as a result of the earthquake.

