I felt slight tremors in Dunbad around midnight. The people ran out in terror





People in Dhanbad woke up to mild tremors in the middle of the night after an uncertain earthquake hit the city of Dhanbad in Jharkhand on January 10. According to people, people felt the tremors for about 5-6 seconds, and they happened around 1:34 a.m. when people were. sleeping.

Sudden tremors shook people and many rushed out of their homes to inspect any damages and avoid any major accident. Fortunately, there are no immediate reports of damages. Although no official update regarding the earthquake has been released, people have taken to social media to share their experiences while watching the earthquakes.

Check out some of the netizen’s reactions:

Seriously this is the state we live in? Embed Tweet Felt an earthquake near 1:40 in Dhanbad and many parts of Jharkhand and the media is still asleep? Seriously no news yet? It will be an hour! #Jharkhand earthquake

– Ip (@itzmeSwatiT) Jan 9, 2022

Earlier, people felt a confirmed low-intensity earthquake in Singhbhum district of Jharkhand in October 2021. The 4.1-magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km in Singhbhum district, approximately 110 km from Jamshedpur and 185 km from Jamshedpur. Ranchi.

Earthquake hits Ayodhya, moderate intensity

This update came days after a moderate-intensity earthquake was felt near the city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in the late hours of Thursday, 6 January. The scale is at a depth of 15 km and 776 km northeast of Ayodhya.

Photo: shutterstock.

