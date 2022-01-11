Message for World Lose Day 2022





From Yohei Sasakawa, WHO Goodwill Ambassador to eliminate leprosy The social and economic upheavals caused by the coronavirus pandemic have been particularly severe for people affected by leprosy and their families, many of whom were initially vulnerable. Government quarantines have made it difficult for them to access treatment and care, deprive them of income opportunities and exacerbate the deprivations their marginalized communities already face. With that in mind, in August 2021, I launched an awareness-raising campaign called “Don’t Forget Leprosy”. The goal of the campaign is to prevent vision loss in the midst of the COVID pandemic and to ensure that the needs of those affected by the disease are not neglected. I sought the support of health ministers of endemic leprosy countries, conducting awareness-raising campaigns in collaboration with leprosy organizations, NGOs, research institutes and others, addressing the media, organizing webinars and organizing my annual Global Appeal to End the Stigma and Discrimination They Face people with leprosy. Data released by the WHO in September 2021 for the calendar year 2020 showed a drop in new cases of 37% over the previous year. This is evidence that in many countries, measures against leprosy, including case detection and treatment, have been disrupted by a pandemic. Delays in detecting and treating cases can lead to irreparable bodily harm, so it is important that these services continue. So I sought the support of government officials and health professionals for the “Don’t Forget the Leprosy” campaign. Leprosy or Hansen’s disease is a curable infectious disease caused by a bacillus M. leprae. But the disease is difficult to infect and most people will never develop it even if they are exposed to the bacilli they lose. Over the years, I have met thousands of leprosy patients and have never gotten leprosy. However, what makes leprosy such a challenge is the discrimination that accompanies it – discrimination that the United Nations has recognized as a human rights issue. This discrimination has existed all over the world from the time of the Old Testament to the present day, regardless of race or country. For many people affected by leprosy, discrimination doesn’t stop once it is cured, and that tells me that society has a disease. I am convinced that if we can address the issue of losing discrimination, it can become a model for solving all the human rights problems in the world. Central to finding solutions to these challenges will be the people themselves affected by leprosy. In order to effectively carry out activities to find cases disrupted by a coronavirus pandemic, they need to get involved and use their experience and knowledge. It is also important that they are active on social media and speak out against discrimination. We are the only creatures on Earth that have been given the ability to reason. Let us use our reason to face the stigma faced by people affected by leprosy, cure society of the disease of discrimination, and stop repeating the mistakes of the past.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/10-01-2022-message-for-world-leprosy-day-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos