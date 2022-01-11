



Thirteen earthquakes have hit parts of South Carolina since Christmas Day. And while there have been no major earthquakes — defined as 7.0 or higher — it now offers a good time for state residents to prepare for the next big quake.

Twelve of the most recent earthquakes have been recorded in the Lugoff Elgin region in the Midlands. Its strength ranged from 1.4 to 3.3 degrees.

An earthquake measuring 1.4 on the Richter scale was recorded on January 9 near Ladson in Lowcountry. The last two events were reported in the Lugoff-Elgin region on January 11, according to state data.

Despite these recent reports, scientists are not alarmed by the sharp increase in seismic activity, and say it is in line with historical trends.

The intensity of an earthquake cannot be predicted, just as being able to determine when it will occur. So knowing what to do in case the earth begins to move is vital.

Here are some tips on how to prepare.

earthquake insurance

Events such as earthquakes are not covered by typical homeowners’ insurance policies. But a separate policy, especially for earthquakes, can cover structural and foundational damage that typically occurs to a home or building during significant seismic activity.

Just like car or home insurance, there are discounts associated with earthquake policies. But they are generally higher, according to Ray Farmer, director of insurance at the SC, and can range from zero to 20 percent of the property’s value.

Properties including the home, property, and outdoor structures such as detached garages may have individual deductions, according to the Department of Insurance.

Coverage details and prices vary by location and company. Ultimately people should choose the plan that best fits their budget and needs, taking into account the cost of replacing property, the value of the home and where they will live if it becomes uninhabitable, said Mary Joseph, a state farm agent in Charleston.

Joseph urges potential buyers to first check with the carrier to see if earthquake insurance is an option and under what circumstances the damage will be covered.

“There are different variables regarding the type of discount I (the policyholder) must take before coverage begins,” Joseph said.

And there can be conditions about when earthquake coverage can be added to an existing policy.

Farmer said insurers sold only $48.2 million in earthquake insurance premiums in 2020, but $1.97 billion in home insurance and $147.6 million in flood insurance premiums.

“I would encourage all of our fellow citizens to take these kind reminders and focus on what can happen to your property, and to your home in the event of a major earthquake,” he said.

When earthquakes shake the earth

Earthquakes can occur at any time of the day, and many of the recent earthquakes felt in South Carolina have occurred late at night or during the early hours of the morning.

Residents must be prepared no matter when the earth shakes.

The SC’s Department of Emergency Management encourages people to keep a pair of shoes and a flashlight under their beds, but close at hand, in case they wake up on the floor shaking.

If people are in bed, they should remain there during the earthquake, turn on their stomachs and cover the head and neck areas with a pillow. Stay this way until the shaking stops.

“Once the ground stops shaking, you’ll want to wear those shoes you strapped to your bed in case anything falls to the floor and becomes a hazard,” said Brandon LaVorgna, public information coordinator at SCEMD.

Scan the area and assess anyone in the house with a flashlight.

Lavorgna said a lot of people want to run to the entrance or outside when the ground starts shaking, but “that’s the last thing you want to do.”

If the earthquake is daytime, quickly get down to the floor and under a sturdy desk or table.

“Cover your head. Hold on to this item, this piece of furniture with your other hand, and hold on to it until it stops shaking,” Lavorgna said.

People outside should fall to the ground and cover their head and neck. If possible, stay away from trees, power lines, signs, and anything that might fall.

It is important not to leave a safe place indoors or outdoors until the shaking is over.

Safe property

Common earthquake hazards include picture frames, desktop computers, ceiling fans, bookcases, and televisions.

SCEMD recommends attaching frames to walls securely and moving pictures and heavy mirrors to beds or areas where they could fall on people. Attach bookcases and shelves to the walls to prevent them from tipping over, and be sure to secure computers to the desk using double-sided Velcro or some other means.

Televisions are less dangerous when installed on a wall, table, or other surface.

“If you haven’t checked your ceiling fan in a while, have someone come over and make sure it’s installed correctly and properly secured,” LaVorgna said.

Learn where to find utilities such as water heaters and how to turn them off. The devices must have flexible connections.

It’s not a bad idea to have chimneys checked too, especially in old-fashioned brick homes. The goal is to make sure it’s up to encryption, secure, and won’t fall on the roof or on someone outside.

for more information

The SCEMD Earthquake Guide can be found on the SCEMD website and provides more safety tips, including what to put in your disaster supply kit.

Lavorgna said the recent low-magnitude earthquakes in Palmetto State caused no damage or casualties, adding, “That’s all we can hope for when they happen because you can’t predict earthquakes.”

Damage usually only occurs if the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5, according to the US Geological Survey.

Research has concluded that a magnitude 5 earthquake is the largest likely ever to be felt in the Midlands region, according to geologist C. Scott Howard.

“Defects are not capable of anything greater,” Howard said.

That may change, but more research and a better understanding of the East Piedmont fault system is needed to be sure.

