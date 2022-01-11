Minor earthquakes still rumble in South Carolina weeks after a larger earthquake | WFAE 90.7





Small earthquakes still shook the ground near the South Carolina capital, more than two weeks after a larger spasm and out the window geologists usually expect aftershocks.

Early Tuesday, a 1.7-magnitude earthquake struck east of Elgin, about 25 miles northeast of Colombia, according to the US Geological Survey. Officials said it was measured at a depth of 3.2 km.

About eight hours later, a slightly larger earthquake, 2.0, struck a few miles away, officials said.

Those tremors were the 11th and 12th earthquakes only a few square miles apart since December 27, when a 3.3-magnitude earthquake shook the windows and glass doors in their frames. The event, which lasted a few seconds, looked like a heavy piece of construction equipment or a concrete truck rolling down the road. None of these earthquakes caused significant damage, the agency said.

Since then, a total of 11 more earthquakes have been recorded nearby, ranging from 1.4 to 2.6. No injuries or damage were reported, although experts expressed alarm at the events.

Earthquakes occur in South Carolina every year, and sometimes there are clusters. The state averages 20 earthquakes annually, according to the South Carolina Department of Emergency Management. Last year, six small earthquakes occurred in just over a week near Jenkinsville, about 38 miles west of the latest group of earthquakes.

The community of Elgin, with a population of less than 2,000 people, is located near the border of Richland and Kershaw counties, along a great fault system stretching from Georgia through the Carolinas to Virginia. However, most earthquakes in South Carolina tend to occur near the coast in the Middleton Place-Summerville seismic zone, about 12.4 miles northwest of Charleston.

On January 5, as small tremors continued near Elgin, a magnitude 1.4 quake struck that southern region, the state’s only geographic area among the recent earthquakes.

But the Charleston area is the area that traditionally comes to mind when you think of South Carolina earthquakes. In 1886, that historic port city was home to the largest recorded earthquake in the history of the southeastern United States, according to seismologists.

This earthquake, believed to have had a magnitude of at least 7, killed dozens of people and destroyed hundreds of buildings. In the days prior to this, the area experienced a series of smaller tremors, although it was not known that the foreground tremors necessarily led to something more catastrophic until after the large earthquake.

In the current scenario, geologists view the South Carolina sequence as aftershocks from the 3.3-magnitude earthquake on December 27, not a harbinger of more serious seismic activity, although the window stretched longer than traditionally expected.

“It certainly lasted longer than a typical aftershock sequence,” Stephen Gaum, a professor of geology at the College of Charleston, told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Jaume said that with no known end in sight, the tremors continue to confuse experts already accustomed to baffling this bewildering phenomenon.

“It’s not over until it’s over,” Jaume said. “Earthquakes are one of the least predictable natural hazards.”

