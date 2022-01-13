Retreat and Fall: The earthquake that exposed the corrupt Croatian interior





At 19 minutes in the afternoon, church bells ring in Petringa as they have done every day for the past year, signaling the exact moment of the disaster. Ross pauses mid-sentence and catches her breath. Her grandson was with her at that time watching cartoons in another room. I hastened to reassure him, but as the earth changed, I struggled to cross the two meters space between them. The closet fell to the sound of broken glass. It felt like an eternity. “I will never forget the sight of my grandson’s pale face and the roof cracking over his head,” she said.

Ross and her grandson were unharmed, and unlike much of the town, her home escaped severe damage. However, the abandoned structure next door will be weakened to the point that it threatens her home, and so, for the second time in her life, Ross is forced to leave Petringa. As a young woman in 1991, she had fled when Serb rebel forces overran the city, at the start of the wars that devastated Yugoslavia. She spent four years as a refugee on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, caring for her child while her husband was serving in the army. “We left with some belongings in nylon bags,” she said, remembering the war. “And then, after nearly 30 years, a natural disaster like this happened and [once again] We have nowhere to go.”

The Croatian army eventually expelled the rebel Serb forces in August 1995, dismantled their rudimentary state, the Republic of Krajina, and consolidated Zagreb’s control over a belt of territory that includes Petrina. The lightning attack, dubbed Operation Storm, is celebrated as the cornerstone of the founding of the modern Croatian state.

But since then, the country has actually made a slow retreat from the territory retaken in that dramatic onslaught. Investment and development have focused on the capital and the coast, with its tourism sector now accounting for a fifth of Croatia’s GDP. After the war weakened the economy of the interior and rural areas, it would continue to deteriorate, along with the agricultural and manufacturing industries that once supported it.

In cities like Petringa, the workforce has been left out by conflict and migration, leaving behind the elderly and the poor. While the 2020 earthquake sparked an initial outpouring of official concern, reconstruction efforts have been slow, prompting anger and accusations of abandonment of residents. Far from the sparkling coast, this is another Croatia story, desired in war and neglected in peace.

