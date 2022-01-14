Chikkaballapura recoded five light earthquakes in less than a month | India latest news





In a span of just over one month, the city of Shikabalapura – located about 65 km from the state capital Bengaluru – reported five light earthquakes.

On Thursday, officials of the Department of Mines and Geology visited the villages of Kamabalayhali and Bolsandra, a day after earthquakes were reported from the aforementioned areas. Government officials had to camp at the site to reassure the villagers of their safety as five such incidents have been reported in the area so far.

Wednesday’s quakes were the latest in a string of light tremors. Chikabalapura was hit by two 3.0-magnitude earthquakes on December 22. The first earthquake had a magnitude of 3.1 and occurred at 7.09 am. A second quake with a magnitude of 3.4 struck the region five minutes later at 7.14 am.

Another earthquake was reported at 2.16 pm on December 23 with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale. On January 5, a 2.7-magnitude earthquake struck the region again.

While there were no reports of injuries or serious damage, cracks were found in the walls of some houses. After the earthquakes were repeated, the state government directed the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center (KSNDMC) and the Department of Mines and Geology to look into the matter.

KSNDMC Director Manoj Rajan said, “All the incidents reported in the area were of a light range and tremors were felt up to a radius of 20-30 km from the epicenter. No one was injured during these incidents, however, slight shaking was reported in buildings”.

This is located under the stony hard rock and gneiss topography of the II seismic zone. Scientists are studying Chikkaballapur and have also recommended the National Geophysical Research Institute to conduct studies in the area.

A senior officer of KSNDMC, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the recent earthquakes were caused by heavy floods in the area.

“The area is prone to drought and rains in this area were limited. But last year the area experienced heavy flooding. When this unexpected amount of water reaches traditionally drought-prone areas, the water enters rift areas, which can reach depths of up to 10 km, which leads to the movement of loose rocks and ultimately in these tremors.

Expressing the same opinion, an official from the Department of Mines and Geology, who was supervising the survey in the area, said that due to the heavy rains reported last year, the defunct wells and other bodies of water were quickly filled up. “The water entering the earth’s crust, which is called hydroquakes, causes these accidents in the region,” the official said.

Refuting the government’s claims, local residents claimed that an outbreak of illegal mining in the area was the reason behind the many tremors in the area.

Meanwhile, satellite images obtained from the National Remote Sensing Centre, Department of Mines and Geology (DMG) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) identified 532 illegal quarries in Chikkabalapur district in 2019.

The findings are mentioned in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report as well, whereby the DMG has been asked to take action against these illegal quarries. As per the report, at least 11.12 crore metric tons of identified and unselected minerals were illegally mined, causing a loss of ₹223.25 crore to the state.

Meanwhile, a DMG official said: “About 450 licenses have been issued for decorative quarries and 300 licenses for stone quarries. But there are more quarries. According to our estimates, there could be more than 2,000 illegal quarries across Karnataka.”

The Minister in charge of the region, Dr. K. Sudhakar, that although the tremors are caused by groundwater, scoundrels will be taken against the miscreants involved in illegal mining and those who break the rules.

We have seen a few incidents in the past where we felt the earthquakes in some villages in the area. According to experts, recently sudden rain has led to these accidents … Now those who are engaged in mining must use controlled detonation. I have asked the police to take action against people who are violating these rules and using such explosives which are against the regulations,” said Sudhakar.

About the author

Arun Dev is assistant editor in the Karnataka desk of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics…. View details

