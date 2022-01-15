“Parked in a Debt That Doesn’t Warm the Heart” Vatican Earthquake – Libero Quotidiano





The sentence that sparks a lot of discussion is the very harsh sentence that Pope Francesco uttered during his Epiphany homily. A phrase on which the newspaper focuses, which devotes a commentary to what happened. “When you least expect it, Pope Francis takes the opportunity to give the church another lash from the inside a little, not too dynamic and even less evangelistic in the highest sense of the term,” recalls the newspaper run by Claudio Serrassa.

“At what stage are we in the journey of faith?” asked the Pope, before the cardinals and bishops assembled in the Vatican Cathedral. “We haven’t been stuck for long, stuck inside a traditional, external, official religion, that no longer warms the heart and changes life? Do our words and rituals provoke in people’s hearts the desire to turn toward God or is it a “dead language” that only speaks for itself and for itself? He said Pope Francis It is sad that a group of believers is no longer willing, tired, to go too far.

As mentioned, the pontiff’s words were very harsh, heavy, and cruel. In fact, Bergoglio denounces the “scriptural function” and attributes it to a “crisis of faith in our lives and in our societies.” Crisis, as Il Foglio points out, “also related to the demise of the desire for God,” with “the sleep of the soul.” The result, he added, is “closed, closed bishops, closed priests, closed consecrated”. The words that obviously raise more than a doubt, more than a question, and more than just controversy in the Vatican.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://d1softballnews.com/parked-in-a-religion-that-does-not-warm-the-heart-earthquake-in-the-vatican-libero-quotidiano/

