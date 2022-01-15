Tsunami Alert in effect for Alaska, British Columbia and the West Coast of the United States





Image copyright AP

A tsunami warning is in effect for Alaska and the west coast of the United States as waves hit Tonga following a volcanic eruption.

A tsunami warning has been issued for Alaska, the west coast of the United States from California to British Columbia in Canada. Satellite images show a massive ash cloud and shock waves spreading from the eruption. According to Radio New Zealand (RNZ), waves crossed the shoreline of Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa, on Saturday, rolling onto coastal roads and flooding properties.

The Hunga-Tonga-Hongga-Hapai volcano erupted for the first time on Friday, sending a plume of ash 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) into the air, according to RNZ. A second eruption struck Saturday at 5:26 p.m. local time, RNZ reports.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a two-foot-high tsunami was reported in Pago Pago, the capital of American Samoa.

Update: In Alaska, waves of 1 and 2 feet were observed in Nikolsky while waves of 1 foot in length were observed in Atka, Adak and King Cove. The last wave was expected to reach Homer shortly after nine in the morning, people were advised to get out of the water and stay away from shore.

US tsunami warning

A tsunami warning is now in effect for the US West Coast including California, Oregon, Washington and Alaska, according to the NWS Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska. See Consultation Here Juneau 7-Day Outlook – KINY (kinyradio.com)

More news of the northern tsunami update

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The entire western coast of the United States was under a tsunami warning Saturday morning due to an underwater volcano that erupted near Tonga and sent shock waves through the water.

Alaska ferries collide in Ketchikan, no casualties, and damage believed to be minimal

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The two USS Kennicott and Hubbard cruisers collided Friday morning, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Utilities.

Governor chooses new commissioner from Ketchikan

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Governor Mike Dunleavy has chosen a new commissioner for the Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development.

Completion of land exchange in the southeast

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – A land swap has been signed between the federal government and the Alaska Mental Health Authority.

Man wanted under six arrest warrants pending in Ketchikan

JONU, Alaska (KINY) – Early Saturday morning, law enforcement officers found a Ketchikan man who had six pending warrants in place for his arrest.

Kiel “deeply concerned” about Rodell’s termination

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Many eyes will be on Monday’s legislative hearing on Angela Rudel’s sudden and abrupt termination as CEO of the Alaska Permanent Fund.

Earth shaking near Sitka

Juneau, Alaska (Kennai) – A moderate earthquake was reported in southeastern Alaska Friday morning.

Southeast high schools to participate in the US Senate Youth Program

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Two students from Southeast Alaska will serve as delegates representing the state during the US Senate’s 60th annual program for youth scheduled approximately March 6-9.

Lawsuit: Google and Facebook CEOs Complicit in Online Ad Sales

(Associated Press)–Recently undocumented documents from a state-led antitrust lawsuit against Google accuse the search giant of colluding with rival Facebook to manipulate online ad sales.

Hockey games are cancelled

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Disc drops here. Not just tonight or Saturday. The Juneau-Douglas Crimson Bears hockey games scheduled against the Railbelt Conference competitor tonight and tomorrow at the Treadwell Arena have been canceled due to a spike in COVID cases in Palmer.

Supporters of the Tribal Recognition Scale provide signatures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Supporters of a proposed initiative seeking to formalize relations between the government and recognized tribes in Alaska have submitted signatures aimed at getting the measure on this year’s ballot.

Alaska senators applaud Supreme Courts that halted corporate COVID-19 vaccine law

JONU, Alaska (KINY) – After the Supreme Court blocked a requirement that employees at large companies get a vaccine or get tested regularly and wear a mask while at work, the Alaskan Senate and governor’s delegations responded to the move.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kinyradio.com/news/news-of-the-north/tsunami-advisory-in-effect-for-alaska-bc-and-the-us-west-coast/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos