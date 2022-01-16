Why is earthquake safety always a major concern for Nepal?





On this day, 88 years ago, Nepal recorded a major earthquake that shook the entire nation and claimed thousands of lives. The 1934 earthquake is known as “90 saalko bhucampa” in Nepal where the year was 1990 BS. In memory of lives lost, Nepal celebrates Earthquake Safety Day every Mag 2 (15/16 January every year) to raise awareness about earthquake safety in particular and disaster safety in general.

Such awareness is critical because Nepal is located in a high-risk area for seismic activities, with one major earthquake being recorded every 80-90 years.

But do you know why? What is the science behind this? Why has earthquake safety always been such a big concern for this small country?

Here we will explain.

Why so many earthquakes?

Natural earthquakes generally occur for two main reasons: volcanic activities and tectonic shifts. Nepal does not have any volcanoes, but they lie above the fault line of tectonic plates that cause frequent earthquakes, making earthquake safety a major concern for the country.

A tectonic plate is a piece of land on the Earth’s surface. These plates are different from the continents you know. Tectonic plates can contain both continental and oceanic crusts.

It has been hypothesized that the Earth was a single large mass called Pangea. But under the earth’s crust there are different layers with molten rocks. With the movement underground, the tectonic plates above also move over time. Each year, tectonic plates move 0.6 inches either toward or away from each other.

There are currently seven major tectonic plates in the world with many small and micro plates that have been separated based on their movement. The Big Seven are Africa, Antarctica, Eurasian, Indo-Australian, North America, Pacific, and South America.

Earthquakes in Nepal occur due to the tectonic shift of the Indian subcontinent under the Eurasian plate. The energy of one plate pushing against another releases tremendous energy, causing violent vibration of the crust, which happens like earthquakes.

These earthquakes are also responsible for the Himalayan mountain range that has spread across northern Nepal and beyond. Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world above sea level, is also the result of tectonic shifts over thousands of years.

It was studied that the region where the two blocks collide did not stabilize, causing the region to become unstable. Due to the unstable distribution of land, the probability of earthquakes in this region increases, which makes the country more focused on seismic safety.

2015 earthquake

The 2015 earthquake, also known as the Gorkha earthquake, struck Nepal on April 25, 2015. About 9,000 people were killed, thousands were injured and more than 600,000 buildings were destroyed.

In the four hours following the main event, at least 14 aftershocks with a local magnitude above 4. Another large aftershock was recorded on May 12, 2015, with a local magnitude of 6.3.

The 2015 earthquake was also the result of a tectonic shift. After this event, awareness of earthquake safety increased in Nepal.

Things Exacerbating the Damage Next, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli delivers a speech organized to commemorate the anniversary of the earthquake, in Dharara, on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

How strong you feel the earthquake above the ground depends on various factors.

One such variable is the epicenter of the underground tectonic clash. The closer the epicenter is to the Earth’s core, the less you shake toward the crust, so if the plates collide near the crust, the shaking is rather violent.

Another reason that earthquakes in Nepal, especially in Kathmandu, can be devastating is the 300-meter-deep mud layer. Clay monitors seismic energy and loses its initial properties, and the process is known as soil liquefaction. This affects the foundations of houses and buildings, leading to their collapse.

Destructive results may also emerge when homes do not comply with the 1994 National Building Code. This appears to have been a problem during the 2015 earthquake as many structures built during rapid urbanization did not adhere to the obligations established for safety reasons.

Can you predict earthquakes?

As of now, it’s a big number. Although you know that Nepal lies above the fault line and you can expect an earthquake at regular intervals, there is no way of knowing exactly when and where it will strike. This is the main reason earthquake safety is a constant concern.

However, attempts are being made to study and map earthquakes as well as tectonic activities worldwide, in real time and on a geological time scale (over hundreds of thousands to millions of years).

Organizations around the world have built new, state-of-the-art devices to better understand patterns and behaviours.

Earthquake safety tips

Here’s how you can protect yourself and the people around you from disaster, as well as contribute to public safety from earthquakes.

Before an earthquake, prepare for any possible emergency. Get a first aid kit, battery-powered radio, flashlight, and extra batteries at home, learn first aid, use a fire extinguisher at home, if possible, and turn off gas, water, and electricity when you’re not using them. Talk to your family and discuss a safe place to meet; Communication will be the first to be affected during an earthquake. Know the emergency numbers you can call. do not place heavy objects on high shelves; It can fall on you during an earthquake. Find out the nearest exit points in the places you go most often; It could be school, workplace or recreational centers. During an earthquake, stay calm, and don’t panic or scramble. Observe your surroundings, if indoors, take a stanchion from a wall or pillars or stand in the doorway. Stay away from outside windows, doors, or any electrical outlets or appliances, and take cover under heavy furniture (desk or table) that doesn’t crush you. If you’re outside, stay still and close to the ground. Stay away from power lines, fires, poles, tall buildings, walls, or anything that might fall on you. If you are inside any vehicle, park it on its side and wait for the earthquake to stop. After an earthquake, check yourself and those around you for injuries. Provide first aid to anyone who needs it or call paramedics. Check the water, gas, and electric lines for damage or leaks. Turn on the radio. Be aware of the situation, stay away from damaged buildings, be careful about broken glass and debris. Wear sturdy boots or shoes to keep the feet safe, follow the emergency plan or the person in charge’s instructions, anticipate and be prepared for aftershocks. .

