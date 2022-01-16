Undersea volcano eruption in Tonga raises tsunami warnings along Australia’s east coast | Canberra Times





After an underwater volcano erupted off Tonga on Saturday, tsunami warnings were issued for the east coast of Australia while evacuation orders were issued for Lord Howe Island and Japan. There was a heavy ash fall on the island chain as well as flooding and phone and power cuts. There were no immediate reports of casualties or the extent of the damage, said Doug Madhuri, director of internet analysis at network intelligence firm Kentech, because internet connectivity with Tonga was lost around 6.40pm local time. READ MORE: Tsunami heights hit Australian beaches The Bureau of Meteorology in Australia said a 1.2-meter tsunami wave was detected in Nuku’alofa, the capital of Tonga. On Sunday afternoon, the office continues to monitor the situation and maritime threats have been issued to offshore Lord Howe Islands and Norfolk as well as parts of Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania. Naval warnings were issued along the Australian coast during the night, and in Sydney, the Sydney Government Emergency Service evacuated Bondi Beach. On Norfolk Island, waves of 1.27 m were observed and on Lord Howe Island they were measured at 1.10 m. The islands business news site reported that a convoy of police and military forces removed Tonga’s King Tubu VI from his palace near the beach. He was among the many residents who headed to higher regions. Satellite images showed a massive eruption, and a plume of ash, steam and gas billowed like mushrooms over the blue Pacific waters. The New Zealand Defense Force said it was monitoring the situation in Tonga and was ready to provide assistance if the government requested it, but no request has been made so far, according to Radio New Zealand. An Australian government spokesperson said initial assessments were underway and the Department of Foreign Affairs was working to ensure the safety and accountability of Australians in Tonga. “Tonga is part of our Pacific family, and our thoughts are with the entire community to deal with the impact of the volcanic eruption and tsunami,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The Prime Minister and Foreign Minister are following the situation and Australia stands ready to provide support to Tonga if it requests it.” Authorities across the Pacific Ocean, including in Samoa, Fiji and New Zealand, have issued tsunami alerts, warning people to stay away from coastal areas due to the potential for strong, unusual currents and sudden, unpredictable eruptions. New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency warned that “people at or near sea should move out of the water, away from beaches and beach areas, and away from ports, rivers and estuaries.” Hauraki Gulf Weather recorded a wave of 71 cm on Great Barrier Island, near Auckland after the eruption. The volcano is located about 2,000 km northeast of New Zealand. New Zealand company MetService said its instruments detected a pressure surge from the eruption. New Zealanders have taken to social media to report hearing the eruption. Fiji issued a tsunami warning, urging residents to avoid beaches “due to strong currents and dangerous waves”. Jesse Toisino, a TV reporter for Fiji One, posted a video on Twitter showing big waves crashing on the beach, with people trying to flee in their cars. “It’s already dark in parts of Tonga and people are rushing to safety after the explosion,” he said. Residents of American Samoa were alerted to a tsunami warning by local broadcasters as well as church bells that rang throughout the area as the outdoor warning system was out of service. In Hawaii, PTWC reported waves of half a meter in Nawiliwili and Kauai and 80 centimeters of waves in Hanalei. The National Weather Service said there were reports of boats being pushed into the docks but the danger diminished as the morning went on. The Japan Meteorological Agency said there may be a slight swell of water along the Japanese coast, but it is not expected to cause any damage. The Tonga Meteorological Office said the volcano also erupted on Friday when small tsunami waves of up to 30 centimeters were recorded. The volcano was erupting intermittently in late December, Tonga Geological Services said, but Friday’s eruption was about seven times more powerful than the previous eruption. Australian Associated Press

Jan 16 2022 – 9:00 AM

Tsunami warning still in effect after Tonga undersea earthquake

Warnings after the eruption of an undersea volcano near Tonga.

