Hundreds of homes damaged in devastating earthquake in western Afghanistan





At least 26 people were killed after the roofs of their homes collapsed in the Cadiz region in the western Badghis province.

Afghanistan is frequently subjected to earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush mountain range. ((Twitter / @PaykMedia))

At least 26 people, including women and children, were killed and four others injured in an earthquake in western Afghanistan.

The victims were killed when the roofs of their homes collapsed in the Kadis area in the western Badghis province on Monday.

“Five women and four children are among the 26 killed in the quake,” said Baz Muhammad Sarwari, a spokesman for the quake-hit Badghis province, adding that four others were injured.

The 5.6-magnitude earthquake shook western Badghis province bordering Turkmenistan in the afternoon, turning brick homes into rubble, according to photos released by local authorities.

“The Mujahideen have reached some affected areas, but Badghis is a mountainous province, and the number of casualties may rise,” Sarwari added, referring to the Taliban fighters.

He said heavy rain is also hitting the area.

Video: According to initial reports, 12 people including women and children were killed and many homes damaged in the earthquake in Western Badghis province. # Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/8iMM1fnUYn

– Alishehir | Ali Sher Shahir (@ashershahir) January 17, 2022

More than 700 homes were damaged

Mullah Janan Sayeq, head of the Emergency Operations Center at the Ministry of State for Emergency Affairs, confirmed the death toll and said more than 700 homes had been damaged.

Sanullah Thabet, head of the nursing unit at the main hospital in the capital of Badghis, said they had received five patients who were injured in the earthquake, most of whom had broken bones and fractures.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 30 km, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center

Afghanistan is frequently subject to earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which is located near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

Read more: A 6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan, Pakistan and India

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

