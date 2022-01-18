Dozens killed in earthquake in western Afghanistan | earthquake news





Dozens killed and more than 700 homes destroyed in Western Badghis county after a 5.3-magnitude earthquake.

At least 26 people were killed in an earthquake in western Afghanistan, an official said.

Provincial spokesman Baz Muhammad Sarwari told news agencies that the victims died when the roofs of their homes collapsed on Monday in Cadiz district in the western Badghis governorate.

The shallow quake measured a magnitude of 5.3, according to the US Geological Survey.

“Five women and four children are among the 26 people killed in the earthquake,” Sarwari said, adding that four other people were injured.

He said the first rescuers had reached some affected areas under heavy rain, but warned that the death toll could rise because Badghis, which borders Turkmenistan, is a mountainous province and one of the poorest and underdeveloped regions in Afghanistan.

A second earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck the region two hours after the first.

Mullah Janan Sayeq, head of the Emergency Operations Center at the Ministry of State for Emergency Affairs, confirmed the death toll and said more than 700 homes had been damaged.

He added that the earthquake also damaged the residents of Al-Maqar district in the province, but details, including the victims, are still not available.

Sarwari said the quake was felt across the province. He added that some houses in Qal’at Nao, the provincial capital, had cracks but no major injuries or extensive damage.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the earthquake was at a depth of 30 kilometers (18.64 miles).

Earthquake-prone area

Afghanistan is in the grip of a humanitarian catastrophe, exacerbated by the Taliban’s takeover of the country in August, when Western countries froze international aid and access to assets located abroad.

Al-Qadisiyah region is considered one of the regions most affected by the devastating drought, and has not benefited much from international aid in the past twenty years.

The country is frequently exposed to earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which is located near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

Earthquakes can cause extensive damage to poorly constructed homes and buildings in Afghanistan.

In 2015, nearly 280 people died when a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck its epicenter in the mountain range across southern Asia, with the bulk of the deaths in Pakistan.

In that disaster, 12 Afghan girls were killed in a stampede while trying to flee their shaky school building.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/1/17/earthquake-hits-western-afghanistan-killing-more-than-20 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos