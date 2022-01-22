How did the Tonga volcano cut out of the world





The waves washed up at least three people, including Angela Glover, who was originally from England. She had moved to Tonga and opened an animal shelter with her husband, a tattoo artist. After the volcano erupted, she posted a picture of a glorious red sunset on Instagram, telling her followers that “all is well.” But when she came back to rescue some of the dogs she was caring for, she drowned.

Her husband, who found her body a few days later, survived by holding on to a tree. Several other people stepped up and did the same. Tricia Emberson, 56, said her uncle and son, who live on a small island near the flooded Tongatapu, also climbed into the trees for safety.

“The island was submerged or partially submerged, and almost everything was washed away,” she said.

The Panjaimoto Island Resort, which has been run by her uncle for decades, appears to be gone. In a 4 a.m. phone call Thursday, he told her, after dozens of attempts to reconnect, her home had pushed the entire back wall out to sea.

“I grew up with this,” she said in an interview from Australia, where she has lived since before Covid closed international borders. “You don’t really know how big these things are, but you grow up with an instinct of what to do, and I think the proof of that is the fact that so far we’ve had very few deaths.”

Many Tonga residents abroad who were able to speak to their relatives – usually in the early hours of the day, when there was less demand for satellite service – reported that their worrying calls were answered mostly with modest pleas not to worry. The people of Tonga are known for their relaxed, laid-back culture and Christian faith, which sometimes seems to conflict with the anxiety of an ever-connected world.

