National advisory: earthquake assessment





Sunday January 30, 2022 12:46 am Press Release: Gisborne County Council

An earthquake of magnitude M6.6 occurred in/in the region of the Kermadec Islands. The National Emergency Management Agency and GNS Science are evaluating earthquake parameters to determine if there is a tsunami risk for New Zealand.

People in coastal areas should: Listen to the radio and/or TV for updates, the NZCivilDefence Twitter Listen to local civil defense authorities Stay away from the water (sea, rivers and estuaries, this includes boats) Stay away from beaches and coastal areas Don’t go sightseeing Share This information is with family, neighbors and friends

This national advisory was issued after a rapid assessment of preliminary earthquake information. The situation may change as more information becomes available. We’ll send an update when we’ve finished an additional evaluation. Updates will also be posted at www.civildefence.govt.nz.

Messages from the National Emergency Management Agency represent New Zealand’s official state of alert only. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) messages do not represent New Zealand’s official warning status.

