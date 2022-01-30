This is the text of the owner of the place – West Hawaii today





Kamaʻehuakanaloa – the volcano formerly known as Lōʻihi seamount

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) monitors 6 volcanoes: Kīlauea (currently erupting within Halemaʻumaʻu), Mauna Loa (latest eruption in 1984), Hualālai (latest eruption in 1801), Haleakalā (on Maui; most recent eruption sometime between 1480 Until 1600 AD), Mauna Kea (the most recent eruption over 4 thousand years ago), and Kamaihuacanaloa (the most recent activity in 1996).

This latter volcano may seem unfamiliar, perhaps because its name was recently updated: In July 2021, Mount Lōʻihi Seamount Kamaʻehuakanaloa was renamed by the Hawaii Board of Geographical Names.

The previous name was introduced in 1955 by Dr. Kenneth O. The survey was conducted at the request of the Office of Naval Research and five seamounts were identified.

Dr. Emery, a professor at the University of Southern California, asked Mary Kawena Bokoi and Martha Hoho (both Bishop Museum staff) and Dr. Gordon A. MacDonald (Director of HVO) to name the seamounts. They choose names based on a short physical description. For the seamounts located about 30 miles (19 km) south of the Kolawea coast and rising to 3,189 feet (975 m) below sea level, the name Lōʻihi, meaning tall, has been assigned; In fact, this seamount is taller than its neighbors.

At the time, Dr. Emery speculated that:

“There is a high degree of probability that the seamounts are of volcanic origin, and therefore the differences that exist may be indicators of the nature of the early stages of volcanic formation below sea level. If this conclusion is correct, then the two shallow seamounts (Papa’u and Loihi) should be considered. ) parasitic volcanoes (meaning terrain, not activity) on the Kilauea side…”

In other words, Dr. Emery interpreted “Loihi” as a volcanic cone created by Kīlauea. However, Seamount was recognized as an active diving volcano, and the smallest volcano in the Hawaiian Emperor’s Long Line, due to earthquakes in the 1970s. The most recent eruption of Kamaʻehuakanaloa is believed to have been in 1996, when HVO detected 4,377 earthquakes between mid-July and mid-August. Recent oceanographic studies have also identified Papa’u as an uplifted rift mass on the margins of the Helena Depression, rather than a volcano.

Kamaʻehuakanaloa’s previous name was descriptive but failed to reflect Hawaiian cultural knowledge. Several milli (cheers), transmitted orally and documented in writing decades before the 1954 expedition, describe Kamaʻehuakanaloa, an undersea volcano. As explained by Kuʻulei Kanahele of the Edith Kanakaʻole Foundation, Kamaʻehuakanaloa “is a strong name that recalls the name Pelehonuamea and its birth from Kanaloa [the ocean]. The new name was unanimously adopted in July 2021 by the Hawaii Board of Geographical Names.

Recent violent explosive activity at Hangunga Tonga Hapai volcano, in the South Pacific, has led some residents to question whether Kamaʻehuakanaloa has the potential for similar eruptions. We speculate that as Hawaiian volcanoes appear near the surface and emerge, explosive interactions with ocean waters may occur, but Kamaʻehuakanaloa is currently very deep underwater. Additionally, because Hawaii’s volcanoes contain more liquid magma than Hung Tonga Hung Hapai volcano, we would expect smaller eruptions from the catastrophic January 14, 2022 eruption of Hung Tonga Hung Hapai.

Thousands of years will pass before Kamaʻehuakanaloa emerges from Moananuiākea (the Pacific Ocean). However, the volcano makes its presence known for the earthquakes that are sometimes felt on the island of Hawaii.

Recently, before Christmas in the early morning of December 24, 2021, a 4.9-magnitude earthquake in Kamaʻehuakanaloa caused mild to mild shaking that was felt by at least 29 people from Nāʻālehu as far north as Kailua Kona and Honomū. In the two weeks leading up to this earthquake, more than 50 smaller earthquakes were detected by HVO’s seismic monitoring network.

Kamaʻehuakanaloa may be out of sight, but it’s not out of mind. It is honored in the mele and although it is still below the surface of the ocean, it continues to remind us every now and then of its existence with the earthquakes we can feel on land. Over thousands of generations, perhaps our descendants will see Kamaʻehuakanaloa, the ‘reddish baby of Kanaloa’, finally emerge and form a new island.

Volcano activity updates

Kīlauea volcano erupts. USGS Volcano Alert Level at WATCH (https://www.usgs.gov/natural-hazards/volcano-hazards/about-alert-levels). Kīlauea updates are released daily.

The lava returned to the western vent inside Halemaʻumaʻu crater at about 5:52 a.m. HST on January 25, after a pause of about two days. All of the lava is confined within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. Sulfur dioxide emissions are still high and were measured at around 2,800 tons per day on January 25. Seismicity is high but stable, with little seismicity and continuous volcanic tremors. Summit tilt metrics show several patterns of deflation and inflation over the past week. For more information on the current eruption of Kīlauea volcano, see https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/kilauea/recent-eruption.

Mauna Loa is not erupting and is still at the volcano alert level. This alert level does not mean that an eruption is imminent or that progression to an eruption from the current level of turbulence is certain. Mauna Loa updates are released weekly.

In the past week, about 77 small-Richter-scale earthquakes were recorded below the summit and upper elevation sides of Mauna Loa – and most occurred at shallow depths less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) below sea level. GPS measurements show low rates of Earth deformation over the past week. Gas concentrations and fumarole temperatures at the summit and in the sulfur cone of the Southwest Rift Zone remain stable. Webcams do not show any changes to the landscape. For more information on current monitoring of Mauna Loa, see: https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/mauna-loa/monitoring.

Ten earthquakes have been reported in the Hawaiian Islands over the past week. Listed here are events perceived with magnitudes higher than 3: M3.6 8 km (4 mi) earthquake east of Pahala at a depth of 34 km (21 mi) Jan 26 at 1:38 a.m. HST, M4.7 earthquake 10 km (6 mi) mi) northeast Wailua at a depth of 41 km (25 mi) on January 25 at 12:51 a.m. HST, and a M3.0 9 km (5 mi) ENE earthquake from Pahala at a depth of 32 km (20 mi) on Jan 24, 2022 at 11 :58 AM HST.

HVO continues to monitor the ongoing eruption of Kīlauea and Mauna Loa closely for any signs of increased activity.

Please visit the HVO website for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea and Mauna Loa updates, volcano images, maps, recent earthquake information, and more. Email questions to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.westhawaiitoday.com/2022/01/29/hawaii-news/volcano-update/this-is-placeholder-text-45/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

