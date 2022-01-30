Sports news | ICC U19 WC: Earthquake Felt at Ireland-Zimbabwe Match





Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], Jan 30 (ANI): An earthquake was felt during the FIFA U19 World Cup match between Zimbabwe and Ireland here at Queen’s Park Oval.

An earthquake off the coast of Port of Spain caused mild tremors in the stadium as Zimbabwe battled Ireland in the ongoing tournament, ESPNcricinfo reports.

This did not affect the play, but commentators talked about the tremors they experienced during the live broadcast.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Irish sprinter Matthew Humphreys was sending the fifth ball of the sixth to Brian Bennett, then the front camera showed the surroundings shaking wildly.

Ireland beat Zimbabwe by eight wickets to seal their way to the board final, where they will face the United Arab Emirates.

Jack Dixon and Tim Tector put in an excellent batting game with a partnership of 159 runs, while Mozamil Sherzad took five wickets as Ireland beat Zimbabwe by eight to reach the board final.

Zimbabwe won the toss in Port of Spain and elected to bat but got off to a slow start, with Matthew Welch running out of a nine-ball duck and locking up captain Emmanuel Bawa lbw by Matthew Humphreys for four.

Stephen Saul (24) and Brian Bennett (37) placed 52nd in the third wicket before Saul was cleaned by Humphrey, while Bennett became Sherzad’s first victim by eight overs later.

David Bennett reached three limits at the age of 35, but he didn’t have much support in the standings, as Zimbabwe were eventually expelled for 166 in 48.4 overs.

Sherzad was the Irish bowler’s pick, taking his tournament tally to 13 with five to 20.

Zimbabwe made an equally strong start with the ball, with McGinney Dobby scoring Nathan McGuire for third for six.

Joshua Cox then followed McGuire back to the stand where the lbw was trapped by Tendekai Mataranyika for a duck but Ireland quickly settled in.

But Dixon and skipper Tektor soon developed a partnership and continued to see Ireland on the line, with Dixon finishing 78 not out and Tctor 76 not out in an unbeatable position by the third wicket of 159. (ANI)

