We are taking real steps to reduce earthquakes





Over the past year, Texas’ oil and gas producing areas, including those in the Permian Basin, have experienced an increase in seismic activity.

Seismic activity associated with oil and gas production is nothing new, and as a regulator of the oil and gas industry, the Texas Railroad Commission monitors reports of seismic events across the state and retains the authority to amend or suspend permits when necessary to protect the health and safety of our citizens.

The most likely culprit, according to seismologists, is the injection of salt water into subterranean formations for disposal. This brine is produced in the process of oil and gas extraction. During the production process, this water is separated from the oil and is often dumped underground. These underground formations are often categorized into one of two groups based on their depth and are referred to as shallow or deep.

Seismologists have determined that water injection into the deep formations is likely responsible for the recent earthquakes in the Permian Basin. While deep injection is a safe and commonly used method to dispose of produced water, it has been linked to increased seismic activity when there are or near geological fault disposal wells, as has been the case in previous seismic events in North Texas and Oklahoma.

In the case of recent seismic activity in the Midland-Odessa region, the magnitude, frequency, and proximity of surrounding towns required rapid action, and on December 17, the Railway Commission issued a notice to operators in the region to halt all depths. injections until further notice.

While the commission’s response preceded recent earthquakes, seismologists warn that there is often a gap between saltwater injection and seismic motion, and it may take several months for the tremors to stop.

Where will this water go now that the deep injection has been scaled back? The Railroad Commission is working with operators to expedite approval of additional shallow wells. Studies have shown that shallow injections are inherently less hazardous as it relates to seismic activity in the Midland-Odessa region, but the increasing size in shallow formations presents its long-term challenges. Among these concerns are the risks of excessive pressure on the formation and thus the increased risk of exploding clogged and abandoned wells.

So, what are we going to do with this water if injection into deep formations risks earthquakes, and water injection into shallow formations may lead to excessive formation pressure in the future?

First, some of this water can be reused during the initial drilling and fracking of new wells. Many producers in the Permian already practice this form of recycling, although most estimate that even at peak operational efficiency this would only represent 40% of the water used in existing wells. This is a worthwhile endeavor and one that should be commended, but the underlying logistical challenges and overall scale mean this is only a partial solution.

Fortunately, the Texas legislature has recognized that the challenge of what to do with these produced waters is an issue that deserves further study, attention, and potential solutions. During the last legislative session, State Senator Charles Perry, R-Luboc, introduced legislation signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott, to create the Texas Produced Water Consortium that is administered through Texas Tech University. This will bring stakeholders and scientists together to study and review environmentally friendly and economically viable solutions to the use of this resource.

Texas and the oil and gas producing regions of the Permian and Panhandle are no stranger to water shortages. The state’s rapidly increasing population and industrial growth has put pressure on our available water resources as human needs compete with resources long dedicated for agricultural uses. The most sensible long-term solution to balancing these competing interests is to increase the available supply of water through new and previously unused sources.

The Railroad Commission’s mission is to “serve Texas through our management of natural resources and the environment, our concern for personal and community safety, and our support for enhanced development and economic vitality for the benefit of Texans.” Through the Produce Water Consortium, I hope that Texas can find a workable solution that will reduce the likelihood of future seismic events by finding alternative productive uses for the water produced during oil and gas extraction, such as agricultural irrigation for commodities such as cotton or enhancing natural vegetation.

Jim Wright is a commissioner with the Texas Railroad Commission. This column was written in the Dallas Morning News.

Jim Wright is a commissioner with the Texas Railroad Commission. This column was written in the Dallas Morning News.

