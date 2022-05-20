More than 80 earthquakes were recorded under Lake Taupo in three weeks showing signs that the volcano is active





Lake Taupo. Photo/NZME

Geonet has reported 84 earthquakes under Lake Taupo in the past three weeks.

Two of these were greater than 3.

Depths ranged from three to 16 kilometers, and earthquakes in the Lake Taupo region were usually less than 15 kilometers deep.

The agency said Taobe remains active because it has shown signs of volcanic disturbances with small earthquakes, up-and-down movement of the Earth, and changes in geothermal fields in the area.

There have been at least 17 episodes of volcanic disturbances at Taupo in the past 140 years that have been above background levels.

Recent earthquake activity has been grouped into two places under the lake; Cluster around the northeast/southwest side of the eastern shore, and cluster in the middle of the lake.

There have also been earthquakes in the north, around the Wairakei geothermal system.

Only a few of the larger earthquakes in this sequence have been felt locally.

According to GeoNet, swarms of earthquakes were common in the volcanic Taub region with several recorded each year.

It can be related to active faults in the area and volcanic processes in caldera volcanoes such as Taupo and Achatina.

In the past 10 years, the agency has identified more than 4,200 earthquakes under the lake.

The recent earthquakes were in a similar location to a series of earthquakes in 2019 that were studied in detail by the ECLIPSE volcano research programme.

The study showed that the earthquakes were related to the margins of the hot Harissa area under the volcano and were signs of Taupo volcano activity.

Lake Taupo is a large caldera volcano with rare but unusually large eruptions.

