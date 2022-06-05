‘Not on our watch’: A Kaikōura couple honored for saving Mayfair Theater





Arts patrons and permanent volunteers Sandra and John White each received the Queen’s Service Medals. Here they are pictured with “touchstone” Ponamo gifted to the theater upon its reopening in 2020.

A Kaikura couple who played many roles in the town’s earthquake recovery were recognized at the Queen’s birthday party.

John and Sandra White are regular volunteers in their community, with the Kaikōura Lions, Kaikōura High School and Civil Defense, and work for the Mayfair Center for Arts and Culture, Te Whare Toi ō Kaikōura.

John said learning that they both received the Queen’s Service Medals was “very humble, and it’s just something we would never have thought of”.

Theater Committee Chairman John White poses with the theater closed a few months after the earthquake.

The couple have been involved in the Mayfair Theater since 2012, four years before an earthquake damaged an Art Deco building so bad that it was facing demolition.

“We both agreed that this wouldn’t be the end, and it wasn’t on our guard,” John said.

“Mayfair’s facade was iconic and had to be preserved if possible. There was also a need to build back better, and overlaying all of that was the fact that being involved in and participating in the arts, in all its forms, has been fantastic for psychological and social recovery and community bonding – so vital after earthquake. “

The pair led a team of volunteers through a four-year fundraising program to save the theater’s iconic pink facade, and build an entirely new facility behind it.

Meanwhile, Sandra created Mobile Mayfair, to host films and events elsewhere during the Mayfair reform.

Sandra wanted to thank the community for their “amazing” support, and she gave a special mention to the Kaikōura Community OpShop, which raised $300,000 for the $4 million rebuild.

The pair hosted a Mayfair art auction and dinner in 2018 and 2019, which raised more than $100,000 and led to the support of funders such as Lotto NZ and the Rātā Foundation.

Kaikura artist Jane Riley, left, with John and Sandra White at a fundraising auction in 2018.

During construction, an ancient Europe was discovered under the theater, one of the most important discoveries in the city. They worked with Takahanga Marai, Te Runanga or Kaikura, Komatwa of Ngai Tahoe and the authorities for resettlement and reburial of commitment to Tikanga Maori.

It was an emotional time, very humble and spiritual in many respects. We owe it to everyone who participated in that time.”

John said they were very touched to learn that the pounamu mite that feeds on the West Coast will be gifted to the new “An amazing end to the journey we’ve all taken.”

The recovery center volunteers are the T-shirts Sandra and John White designed to raise funds two weeks after the 2016 earthquake.

The lobby was put to the test and blessed when the center opened on November 19, 2020.

With a new gallery space and conference room, Waits had hoped the center would be a welcome economic boost to the city, and a source of inspiration for the city’s thriving art community.

