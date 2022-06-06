How mice wearing backpacks with microphones train to rescue earthquake survivors





Image Courtesy: Twitter /donnaeilidhkean

Photo: Twitter

Key highlights Mice wearing backpacks with location trackers and microphones will rescue earthquake survivors Non-profit organization APOPO trains 170 furry rodents to sniff out landmines and tuberculosis and help rescue teams at earthquake sites They are quick to learn and their small body Combined with its agility, making it best suited for the task, mice wearing small backpacks and equipped with location trackers and microphones will soon wriggle through the wreckage to rescue earthquake survivors trapped in its aftermath. They have been trained to navigate disaster sites so that people stuck in the rubble can communicate with aid workers, track them down and rescue them in time.

Although dogs are known for their ability to sense seismic waves, mice were chosen for this task courtesy of their small size and agility, much like the compact hatchback with the proven practicality of Indian roads. Except, they can live on anything and survive in highly dangerous environments.

Related news

jeez! This is what an earthquake looks like in the ocean and underwater

Jharkhand: The rats gnaw the hands, feet and head of the newborn at Giridih Hospital, fighting for life; Strict action against 4 employees

The HeroRats discovery research is led by Dr Donna Kane, from Glasgow, Scotland. Donna, 33, has been working in Tanzania with the non-profit APOPO for the past year for the project.

I train these intelligent creatures to rescue victims trapped in collapsed buildings after earthquakes. We equip them with … t.co/VLo7wp68kU

– ANI (ANI) May 26, 2022

real creaking hearts

The behavioral research scientist is fascinated by how mice learn and train in a relatively small amount of time – two weeks in this case – and her work challenges the idea of ​​it being “unhealthy” because she says they are well taken care of by the establishment. She goes on to describe hawks as social creatures who will one day save many lives.

Related news

YOU ARE AWESOME: Viral video shows baby Chihuahua sniffing drugs at Colombian airport

“The mice will be able to get into the small spaces to reach the victims buried under the rubble,” Donna says.

“We haven’t been in a real situation yet, we have a mock location of the wreck. When we get the new backpacks, we’ll be able to hear where we are from and where the rat is, inside the wreck,” she explains. “We have the ability to talk to victims through rats,” she explains.

‘HeroRats’, as detection mice are called, will be sent to Turkey (now Turkey), one of the most earthquake-prone regions on Earth, to aid the GAE search and rescue team.

In all, 170 of these rodents are trained to do some dangerous, life-saving things – from sniffing landmines to detecting tuberculosis.

training

Based on their past performance, the breeding pairs are matched to give birth to a mouse, which takes about five weeks. Newborns remain undisturbed with their mothers before the four- or five-week-old mice begin to socialize.

The APOPO team gently holds them around the rodents to familiarize the rodents with “sights, sounds, smells and noises” so that they adapt well to the training environment. At 10 weeks, they switch to basic clicking training that includes positive reinforcement techniques to allow them to associate sound with food.

Finally, these ‘stimulated’ mice are trained to distinguish between generic odors and a target odor—typically the odor of TNT or tuberculosis-positive samples. Once training is complete, specialists to sniff out these scents will be deployed either as mine detection rats (MDR) or tuberculosis detection rats (TDR).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/viral/explained-how-rats-wearing-tiny-backpacks-with-microphones-are-training-to-rescue-earthquake-survivors-article-92029481 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos