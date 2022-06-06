That’s just a dig! – Everett Post





What would happen if a major disaster happened to the plane; Or is there an unexpected tsunami or earthquake? On Tuesday, June 7, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and several law enforcement, medical facilities, and other military facilities will participate in a regional Snohomish County aircraft emergency response exercise to ensure that all area agencies are on the same page if they are scheduled to occur. disaster.

Drilling will happen from approx. From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesdays. They include aircraft and first responders from state and county and local partner agencies in the Northwest Regional Aviation Association. Training focuses on preparing for a potential real-world disaster of an earthquake and tsunami.

The exercise will take place at several locations across the county, including Arlington Municipal Airport, Providence Regional Medical Center, Naval Station Everett, and Goldbar Fire Station. Residents near these locations may hear mass alert announcements, active emergency response vehicles, and the activity of low-flying boats and aircraft.

Aircraft from the departments of Snohomish, King, and Mayor of Pierce County along with the Washington State Patrol, US Navy, FBI, Customs Border Patrol, Northwest Airlift and Live Aviation Network will coordinate the joint response effort. Scenarios supporting the exercise will include water rescues, high-altitude rescues, K-9 building searches, aerial surveys, rescue teams, and equipment transfers.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Seattle Police, Seattle Fire, Snohomish County Fire Rescue, Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management, Sky Valley Fire, Snohomish and King County Voluntary Search and Rescue, Arlington Airport, Providence Regional Medical Center, Everett Fire & EMS, will participate Naval Station Everett, SnoCounty911, and WSDOT-Aviation all in action.

The exercise will also help the Navy support local emergency responders in a large-scale organized response. One critical test is the communication between the various agencies.

As they say: “Don’t be upset. This is just training.” But it’s great!

