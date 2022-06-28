Lives of survivors shattered after devastating earthquake in Afghanistan





Five days after an earthquake kills more than a thousand people in southeastern Afghanistan, survivors try to secure shelter and divide their lives together.

The earthquake killed a thousand people and destroyed hundreds of homes. Survivors live in tents outside their damaged homes. They are also preparing for possible aftershocks.

France 24 special correspondents visit the village of Bariam Khel in Paktika state, one of the worst-hit areas, a few meters from the border with Pakistan.

Hilal Afgar lost five members of his family. “The balcony has collapsed. The whole village is completely destroyed. We need help to rebuild our homes, and this is what we need the most.”

Avgar and his family have lost all affiliations. Like most families in nearby villages, they are forced to live abroad.

The Taliban set up a relief camp, where aid donated by local and international organizations is administered. Tents were distributed to families. Taliban authorities say the aid they have received is insufficient.

Ehsanullah Ehsan, a security officer in Barmal district. “The urgent need is to rebuild the homes…but what is certain is that without the help of the international community we will not be able to do that.”

Afghanistan was already facing a humanitarian crisis before the natural disaster. Now, the poor population is facing more misery.

Without access to clean drinking water, health authorities fear the risk of cholera spreading among survivors of the deadly earthquake.

(France 24)

