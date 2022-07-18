Earthquake swarm in Hawaii pushes volcano alert





Each point reflects the epicenter of the earthquake that has hit the Big Island in the last 24 hours. Photo: USGS

An earthquake swarm on a volcano around the Big Island of Hawaii has prompted the US Geological Survey and the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) to issue an alert about new activity at Kama’ehuakanaloa. It’s been a busy 36 hours in Hawaii: Tropical Storm Darby passed nearby on Saturday while an unrelated epic wave sent waves from the historic highlands to the south-facing beaches of the state. Now, a new seismic swarm has begun at Hawaii’s newest volcano, which scientists believe may be a sign of magma moving. In the past 24 hours, 32 earthquakes have rocked the Big Island and nearby waters, with 18 measured over the area also known as the Lehi seamount.

According to a warning issued by HVO, increased seismic activity began under offshore Mount Kamaʻehuakanaloa (Lōʻihi), south of the island of Hawaii, at approximately 2:00 a.m. local time on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The USGS Hawaii Volcano Observatory detected a seismic tremor marked by pulses of Seismic energy every 15-20 seconds, which was still going on at the time of the last press release. Approximately 24 hours after this activity began, twenty 1.8-3.0 earthquakes occurred from 1:30 AM to 6:00 AM on July 17.

Bathymetric map of the Camahuacanaloa seamount. Photo: NOAA

“This seismic activity is likely the result of magma movement under the Kamaʻehuakanaloa seamount and currently shows no sign that it is leading to an eruption,” according to HVO scientist Ken Hoon. “If the swarm intensifies or changes significantly, HVO will issue an additional notice. Because of the great depth of the volcano within the ocean and the pattern of Hawaiian eruptions, the eruption of Kamaʻehuakanaloa volcano would not pose any threat to the island of Hawaii. Neither Mauna Loa nor Kolawia show any change in activity associated with the seismic swarm this “. This includes the tsunami threat, which scientists say is unlikely to have seismic activity on this seamount.

The entire state of Hawaii is made up of volcanoes. The Hawaiian Emperor Sea Mountain Range is a famous example of a large seamount and island chain caused by hot volcanoes. Each submerged island or seamount in the chain is successively older toward the northwest. Near Hawaii, the aging from island to island can be used to calculate the northwestward movement of the Pacific plate. According to NOAA, the Earth’s outer crust is made up of a series of tectonic plates that move over the planet’s surface. In areas where plates gather, volcanoes sometimes form. Volcanoes can also form in the middle of the plate, where magma rises upward until it erupts to the sea floor, in the so-called “hot spot”. The Hawaiian Islands were formed by a hot spot that occurs in the middle of the Pacific plate. While the hot spot is repairing itself, the plate moves. So, as the plate moved over the hot spot, the chain of islands that make up the Hawaiian Islands chain formed.

The Hawaiian Islands form an archipelago that extends over a vast area of ​​the North Pacific Ocean. The archipelago consists of 132 islands, atolls, reefs, shallow banks, shoals, and seamounts stretching over 1,500 miles from the island of Hawaii in the southeast to the Kouri Atoll in the northwest. Kamaʻehuakanaloa is the smallest volcano in the chain and remains an undersea volcano; It peaks about 3,200 feet below sea level about 50 miles southwest of Mauna Loa volcano, the largest in the world. Kamaʻehuakanaloa began forming about 400,000 years ago and is expected to begin appearing above sea level about 10,000–100,000 years from now. At its summit, Kamaʻehuakanaloa stands more than 10,000 feet above the sea floor, making it taller than Mount St. Helens before its deadly 1980 eruption.

The summit of the Mauna Loa volcano was engulfed by a snowstorm in Hawaii last winter. Photo: Weatherboy

The new activity Kamaʻehuakanaloa is a reminder that volcanic activity is very lively in Hawaii. While it is currently underwater, three large active volcanoes cultivate the Big Island of Hawaii: Mauna Loa, the largest, Hualalai, the quietest, and Kilauea, the most active of the group. Hawaii is also home to Mauna Kea, a dormant volcano that last erupted thousands of years ago. Mauna Kea is the tallest of the volcanoes in Hawaii and you’ll often find its higher elevations covered in a blanket of snow.

Last year, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) scientists warned, “While an eruption of Mauna Loa is not imminent, it is now time to reconsider personal eruption plans. Similar to preparing for hurricane season, having an eruption plan in place Volcanic in advance helps in case of emergency.”

Mauna Loa is the largest active volcano on Earth, rising to 13,681 feet above sea level. Mauna Loa rises from the ocean floor in the middle of the Pacific Ocean at a depth of about 3 miles. Due to the large mass of the volcano, the ocean floor below Mauna Loa sinks by another 5 miles. According to the USGS, this places the summit of Mauna Loa at 56,000 feet above its base; The massive volcano covers half of the island of Hawaii, also known as the “Big Island of Hawaii”.

Mauna Loa eruptions tend to produce massive, fast-moving lava flows that can affect communities on the eastern and western sides of the Big Island from Kona to Hilo. Since the 1850s, Hilo in eastern Hawaii has been threatened by 7 flows of Mauna Loa lava. On the southern and western sides of the island, Mauna Loa lava flows reached the coast there 8 times: in 1859, 1868, 1887, 1926, 1919 and three times in 1950.

This map shows the response time people can expect based on the Mauna Loa eruptions over the past 200 years. The different sectors around Mauna Loa are colored according to how quickly the lava reaches the populated areas. The warmer the color, the faster the flows will travel. Lava flows on Mauna Loa over the past 200 years are shown in grey, and numbers along the shoreline indicate times of lava moving into the ocean after the vent(s) opened. The large and bold numbers record the average effusion rates of different parts of the volcano in millions of cubic meters per day (Mm3/d). Photo: USGS

According to the USGS, while Mauna Loa is not currently erupting, deformation and seismic rates remain high above long-term background levels. GPS measurements continue to show slow, long-term inflation at the summit consistent with the magma supply to the volcano’s shallow storage system.

A former lava lake is filled with fresh lava as the eruption continues at Kilauea Volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii. Photo: USGS

Kilauea is a volcano that continues to erupt despite being in Hawaii. Kīlauea volcano, within Halemaʻumaʻu crater, has continued to erupt over the past 24 hours. According to HVO, all recent lava activity has been limited to the crater and current data indicate that this scenario is likely to continue. No significant changes were observed at the summit or in either fault zone. Measurements from a flight on July 7, 2022 indicated that the crater floor at Halemaʻumaʻu had experienced a total elevation of approximately 427 feet at that time, and that 25 billion gallons of lava had been emptied since the beginning of this eruption on September 29, 2021.

Within the United States, the USGS tracks 161 active volcanoes. The United States is home to only a fraction of the world’s volcanoes: according to the USGS, there are typically about two dozen erupting volcanoes around the world at any given time. The USGS says there are about 1,500 potentially active volcanoes worldwide, with 500 out of 1,500 erupting in recent historical times.

Hawaii’s volcanoes are monitored by the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) while the Alaskan volcanoes are monitored by the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO.) as well as the California Volcano Observatory and the Yellowstone Cascades Volcano Observatory. Volcano Observatory, Northern Mariana Islands Volcano Observatory. Each of those additional volcanic observatories within the USGS monitor volcanoes in their own areas. At this time, none of those other observatories have reported unusual activity or signs of anything more than background noise at the moment.

In the United States, USGS Volcano Observatory units are responsible for issuing flight codes and Volcanic Activity Alert Levels. Flight icons are green, yellow, orange or red. When ground-based instrumentation is insufficient to demonstrate that a volcano is at a typical background activity level, it is simply “undesignated”. While green means typical activity associated with a non-volcanic condition, yellow means the volcano is showing signs of elevated disturbances above known background levels. When a volcano exhibits erupting or escalating turbulence with an increased eruption potential, it jumps to orange. Finally, when an eruption is imminent with a large emission of volcanic ash expected into the atmosphere or an eruption with a significant emission of volcanic ash into the atmosphere, the symbol becomes red. Volcanic activity alert levels are normal, advisory, watched or alert. As with flight codes, if the data is insufficient, it is simply categorized as “unassigned”. When a volcano is in typical background activity in a non-eruptive state, it is considered normal. If the volcano shows signs of elevated turbulence above the background level, a warning will be issued. If a volcano exhibits erupting or erupting turbulence, a watch is issued while issuing a warning when a dangerous volcanic eruption is imminent.

Currently, Kama’ehuakanaloa has no color code and no alert level. Kilauea is in ORANGE/WATCH while Mauna Loa is in YELLOW/ADVISORY. Hualalai green/natural.

