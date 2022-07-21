



An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale occurred off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale occurred off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia

Petropavlovsk-Russia, Kamchatka Peninsula (Sputnik) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 occurred on the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East … 07.21.2022

The earthquake was recorded at 18:51 local time (06:51 GMT), 70 kilometers (43 miles) from the town of Ust-Kamchatsk. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 53 km. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia has deployed a rescue squad to the site to inspect important social facilities. No damage was found, according to preliminary information. The Kamchatka Peninsula is located in the northeastern part of the seismic zone of the Pacific Ocean known as the Pacific Ring of Fire and is regularly exposed to strong earthquakes.

Petropavlovsk-Russia, Kamchatka Peninsula (Sputnik) – A 5.0-magnitude earthquake has struck the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s far east, according to the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The earthquake was recorded at 18:51 local time (06:51 GMT), 70 kilometers (43 miles) from the town of Ust-Kamchatsk. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 53 km.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia has deployed a rescue squad to the site to inspect important social facilities. According to preliminary information, no damage was reported.

The Kamchatka Peninsula is located in the northeastern part of the Pacific seismic zone known as the Pacific Ring of Fire and is regularly exposed to strong earthquakes.

