



Whether you’re in a known active area, or an area where tremors or earthquakes are rare, it’s a good idea to get an alert. This is exactly what the Android Earthquake Alerts System intends to do. The system has already been active in multiple regions for some time, and is now deployed in Australia, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

Features like this usually raise some questions like how much does it cost, how do I enable it and how does it work? The short answer is nothing, it’s available through your device’s location settings and the system uses the accelerometers in Android smartphones to detect seismic activities. It alerts people in two ways – via search and directly on the Android mobile device itself.

Regarding what this means for users, there are two possible outcomes:

Be aware to alert people when earthquakes occur with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale, or an intensity level of 3 or 4 on the MMI scale. The notification is sent with the distance of the epicenter. The alert uses the phone’s current volume, vibration, and Do Not Disturb settings.

Take Action is a full-screen alert for earthquakes greater than 4.5, or intensity level 5 and above on the MMI scale. To help people prepare for possible severe vibration, instructions are displayed in full screen and the phone plays a loud sound.

Once you have submitted the alert, you can read more in it by clicking on the notification that will grab your attention. This will provide you with information to keep you and those around you safe in an active emergency situation.

While it’s rare, it’s worth preparing an emergency for the unexpected like extended power outages, earthquakes, and space invasions. What? It’s 2022 and given the past two years, would you really rule it out? Stay safe there.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ausdroid.net/2022/07/21/android-earthquake-alerts-are-now-available-in-australia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos