Earthquake in Mexico today Wednesday 20 July: How strong is the earthquake, according to SSN?





Mexico is one of the countries that has been experiencing continuous seismic movements for several years, because the country is located in one of the regions with the greatest tectonic activity (Ring of Fire) around the world. Last Sunday, a 3.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Manzanillo de Colima.

In the last month alone, the National Seismological Service recorded 2,335 tremors with earthquake foci on Mexican soil.

The Latin American country has an alert system with 97 sensors located along the Pacific coast and south of the volcanic axis of Guerrero and Puebla to detect earthquakes. which detected more than 10,581 earthquakes and generated approximately 23,453 records to publish warning notices for residents of Acapulco, Morelia, Oaxaca, Puebla, Toluca and Mexico City.

You can see: Hurricane Estelle LIVE: Tropical cyclone intensifies and will bring heavy rain in Mexico

Tweets by Sismos_CSN

What is the magnitude of today’s earthquake in Mexico?

The most recent earthquake in Mexico measured 3.4 on the Richter scale. 71 km northeast of Santa Rosalia, according to the official Twitter account of Mexico’s National Seismologist.

The movement was recorded at 00:12 (local time) on July 20.

Meanwhile, another earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale was reported, 87 kilometers south of Ciudad Hidalgo, according to the official Twitter account of Mexico’s National Center for Seismology. The movement was recorded on Tuesday, July 19 at 22:42:28 (local time).

You can see: How did the Mexican “hero” dog Max help capture Cabo Rafael Caro Quintero?

Why are there so many tremors in Mexico?

The three regions of Mexico show that the seismic zones lie within the bar and time zones. The seismic activity is due to the shock and friction of the tectonic plates covering areas such as Chiapas, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Michoacan, Colima, Jalisco, southern Veracruz, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Puebla, Nuevo Leon, Sonora, Baja California and the state. from Mexico.

#Departure #Mexico #Today #Wednesday #July #Magazine #Earthquake #National Security

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ruetir.com/2022/07/21/tremor-in-mexico-today-wednesday-july-20-what-was-the-magnitude-of-the-earthquake-according-to-ssn/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos