Scientists say Alaska experiences an earthquake every 10 minutes – The Madison Leader Gazette





Alaska suffers more earthquakes than any other state. And while many earthquakes shake uninhabited parts of the last frontier, a group of scientists monitors the earthquakes.

Earthquakes in Alaska are a part of everyday life because the condition is very seismically active.

So in 1987, the Alaska Earthquake Center was set up to monitor and research what happens when one of these events occurs.

Max Jordan of FOX Weather visited the Alaskan earthquake center in Fairbanks and was able to see an earthquake unfold right before his eyes.

“Oh, here’s an earthquake in Alaska,” said Natalia Robert, chief of the Alaska Earthquake Center.

Watch Jordan scribbles appear on the screen.

And although Robert said no one likely felt it, the 1.5-magnitude quake was recorded on seismic sensors in south-central Alaska.

“It’s kind of halfway between Fairbanks and Anchorage,” Robert said.

Earthquakes are not new to the state. Scientists say one earthquake occurs every 10 minutes in Alaska, and according to the USGS, Alaska is the site of the second largest earthquake ever recorded.

Alaska suffers more earthquakes than any other state in the United States. Reuters

Robert says that Alaska has a lot of earthquakes because it’s “the largest state. And also, because we have many faults here.”

Fault lines are cracks in the earth where blocks of rock move with each other.

“All of these interactions are constantly causing earthquakes,” said Robert.

Scientists say an earthquake occurs in Alaska once every ten minutes. AP

Probably the most famous Alaska earthquake is the 1964 Good Friday earthquake. It was a magnitude 9.2 earthquake that killed 131 people.

“The violent ground shaking caused a lot of buildings and structures to collapse. It caused a big tsunami,” Robert said of the Good Friday earthquake.

Fortunately, large earthquakes such as the one in 1964 are relatively rare.

The Alaskan Seismic Center, large or small, is constantly monitoring the Earth for movement through its series of sensors.

Alaska is the site of the second largest earthquake on record. AP

The center is also educating people about earthquake safety and posting news about earthquake events on social media.

“We get tweets and Facebook messages and things like that sometimes while it’s still shaking,” said Leah Jardine, a seismologist and director of communications at the Alaska Earthquake Center.

They also combat misinformation about potential aftershocks or damage reports in the aftermath of an earthquake.

“Giving people knowledge. Giving people facts, so that they understand — not what they are facing, but what they are dealing with,” Gardin said.

Meanwhile, scientists at the Alaska Earthquake Center say they hope to create an early warning system like those used in California, Oregon and Washington.

“In Alaska, we still lack infrastructure development, but we are working towards that goal,” Robert said.

Because although big shakers are rare here, those in the center will continue to keep an eye on the Alaskans.

“This is the ultimate goal,” Robert said. “To save lives.”

