Philippines earthquake 2022: Where did the Philippines earthquake occur





A 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippines on Wednesday, causing landslides and damaging buildings, according to the Associated Press.

Details: The earthquake struck north of Luzon, the country’s most populous island, at 8:43 a.m. local time.

what happened? At least five people have died, most of them in collapsed buildings, and dozens have been injured, according to CBS News. As many as 58 landslides were reported, and 218 cities in 15 provinces were affected by the quake. Three bridges were destroyed in the city of Abra, according to CNN.com, and the epicenter was in several areas southeast of the small town of Dolores in Abra County, according to the US Geological Survey. The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks.

“It was the strongest earthquake I’ve ever felt and I think the ground is going to open,” Michael Bryants, a safety officer in the town of Abra in Lagangilang, near the epicenter when the quake started, told The Associated Press.

what happened after that?

Reports indicate that government leaders have dispatched rescue and relief teams and that natural disaster response operations are underway.

Earthquake history

Flashbacks: Since 1970, 11 earthquakes of magnitude 6.5 have occurred within 250 kilometers of this earthquake, according to the US Geological Survey.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines in 1990. The Philippines lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most earthquakes in the world occur, according to the Associated Agency Press. Halloween in the Philippines

The Philippines is home to more than 833,000 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who attend more than 1,200 congregations across the country, in the church’s newsroom.

