Help the victims of the Luzon earthquake





Many Filipinos in North Luzon and other affected areas are seeking help after being hit by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, with the epicenter in Abra province, which left thousands of people in devastation.

MANILA, Philippines – Thousands of residents in Northern Luzon need help after being hit by a magnitude 7 earthquake, with the epicenter in Lagangelag, Apra, at 8:43 a.m., July 27.

The strength of the earthquake was felt throughout Luzon and caused extensive damage to infrastructure and livelihoods. (Read: Luzon earthquake: updates, damaged areas, damage, aftershocks)

Given the impact of the earthquake, various groups and organizations have already started relief operations to help those affected.

Here is a running list of verified relief initiatives that you can support:

Anjat Bohi Ibra

The Angat Buhay Abra Foundation, the Abra Chapter of the Foundation of former Vice President Lenny Robredo, Agat Buhay Abra Foundation, is inviting financial donations through the following channels:

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) Chriszia Jasryll A. Cabotaje0054-8037-2514GCashCyrel Denzel R.

Tulong Kapatan – Metro Manila, a youth organization in Metro Manila, is asking for in-kind and financial donations.

For monetary donations, please send them through the following channels:

GCashBPIKeon Louis Sebastian 196915269PayMayah http://paypal.com/payme/hcano21

For in-kind donations, please contact the following:

09273800703 4F OLD NEDA Building, OUR Compound Padre Faura Street, Ermita, Manila

Call for donations!

Tulong Kapatan Metro Manila, along with other youth organizations, will conduct a call for donations for those affected by the magnitude 7 earthquake in the Ilocos and Cordillera regions.

For financial donations:

GCASHStephany C.09273800703 pic.twitter.com/uFDfzmfvRm

– Kabatan Bartelist Metro Manila (KPLMetroManila) July 27, 2022 Tulong Kabatan – Quezon City

Tulong Kabataan – Quezon City, a youth organization in Quezon City, accepts donations in kind and cash.

For monetary donations, please send them to the following channels:

GCashPay Maya Rodrigo Jr. Cunanan 09770528328 MetrobankRafael Evangelista241-3-241-82909-0 PayPal Rodrigo Jr.

For in-kind donations such as food (canned goods, rice), bottled water, face masks, alcohol, diapers, bedding and clothing, call 09636201371.

Light and Sound in Youth – Regional Branch

Raniag ken Boses iti Agtutubo- Regional Chapter, a youth organization, in partnership with the Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers- DMMMSU MLUC Student Unit, the Philippine Society for Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, and DOERs, is calling for financial donations to help those affected.

GCashPamela Foronda09084797792

For inquiries and inquiries, please contact the following:

John Michael Andragon Abel R Delizo Executive Vice President 09517120391 Rotaract Clubs at RID 3820 Philippines

The Rotaract Clubs of RID 3820 Philippines, a non-profit organization, has launched a donation campaign called “Taguawa” to help those affected by the earthquake. They accept financial donations through the following channels:

Bank of the Philippines Environmental Lovers (ISEE) – Vigan Chapter

ISEE Vigan Chapter, an environmental conservation organization, accepts financial donations through the following channel:

GCashJeddah Nolasco09353269093

They are also open to any volunteer work. For coordination, call +63922214871.

JCI Philippines

JCI Philippines, a non-profit organization of young active citizens aged 18-40 who are making positive change in their communities, has launched their donation campaign, “Oplan Kaagapay: Para sa Hilagang Luzon”, to help those affected by the earthquake. They accept financial donations through the following channels:

BDOJCI Philippines – Operation Tomorrow0020-1802-4134BDO, Quezon Avenue-Heroes Hills Branch, Quezon City.PayMaya ACT NCR Union

The Consortium for National Progressive Education ACT NCR launched their relief initiative “tulonguro” to help those affected by the earthquake. They accept financial donations through the following channels:

GCashGlobe- 09959252245 Sunday- 09338539400 Judge Jose C. Della Rama Father Lo Foundation

The Foundation Judge Jose de la Rama Sr., a non-profit organization, accepts both in-kind and cash donations.

For cash donations, please send them through the following channels:

GCASH – 0917531 9446BDO – 0063 2009 1680

For in-kind donations, please contact the following:

Karissa Palelia – 09171430196 Bohol County Government

The Bohol Provincial Government, led by Governor Aris Omentado, will send a rescue team to help the affected areas. Besides, they will also accept in-kind donations. Please contact the following persons:

the master. John Margueno – +63966944 0457ml. Caroline Manywang – +63905449 0333 Evacuation Centers

Several LGUs from Abra and nearby affected areas have designated places where people can evacuate and obtain their relief items.

Here is a list of evacuation centers:

– With reports from Arjay Hije / Rappler.com

Arjay Hije is a Rappler Intern from Los Baños University, Philippines. He is a student in the arts of communication who focuses on written communication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rappler.com/moveph/ways-help-victims-luzon-earthquake-july-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos